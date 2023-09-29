Change of number of shares and votes in Truecaller AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Truecaller AB (publ) ("Truecaller") has changed during September 2023 as a result of exercise of employee stock options of series 2021:3 and series 2021:6 in accordance with Truecaller's incentive programs.

Through the exercise of the employee stock options, the number of shares has increased by 1,627,794 and the share capital has increased by SEK 3,255.588. As of 29 September 2023, the last trading day of September, the number of shares in Truecaller amounts to 381,187,504, of which 46,783,800 are ordinary shares of series A with 10 votes per share, 328,803,704 are ordinary shares of series B with 1 vote per share and 5,600,000 are C-shares with one vote per share. The total share capital amounts to 762,375.008 SEK. The total number of votes in Truecaller amounts to 802,241,704. The total number of votes in Truecaller, excluding 19,391,533 ordinary shares of series B and 5,600,000 C-shares held in treasury, amounts to 777,250,171.

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 356 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

