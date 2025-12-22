Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 51, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During week 51, 15-19 December 2025, Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 2,322,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 0.66% of outstanding capital. Since the start of the current program Truecaller has bought back 6,401,053 shares, corresponding to 1.81% of outstanding capital.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 30 May 2025. The share buyback programme will run between 30 May up until the 2026 AGM which will be held in May 2026, and is carried out in accordance 'Emittentregelverket'.

On the Annual General Meeting 2025 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2026. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 15 December 2025 850 000 17.44 14 820 558 16 December 2025 200 000 18.72 3 744 733 17 December 2025 447 000 19.16 8 563 159 18 December 2025 250 000 18.82 4 703 934 19 December 2025 575 000 18.68 10 741 851 Total accumulated over week 51/2025 2 322 000 18.34 42 574 235 Total accumulated during the buyback program 6 401 053 29.31 187 646 730

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.

Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 10,346,385 B shares and 5,013,786 C-shares as of 19 December 2025, which corresponds to 4.34% of the outstanding capital.

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,790,721 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 338,430,550.

Summary of Truecaller's buyback programmes;

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total transaction value (SEK): Oct 2022-May 2023 13 281 779 33.99 451 447 668 June 2023-May 2024 15 365 336 31.78 488 310 378 June 2024-May 2025 3 945 332 36.35 143 397 037 June 2025 - 6 401 053 29.31 187 646 730 Total accumulated 38 993 500 32.59 1 270 801 813

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com

