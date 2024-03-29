Change Your Brain Foundation Named "2024 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits

Award Based on Community Recommendations

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Change Your Brain Foundation announced today it has been named a "2024 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits.

Change Your Brain Foundation, established in 2008 by psychiatrist and 12-time New York Times bestselling author Daniel Amen, MD, supports cutting-edge brain-imaging research, brain health educational programs, and funding for treatment for people in need.

"We're so honored to be recognized as a 2024 Top-Rated Nonprofit," says Dr. Amen. "We're proud of our accomplishments this year, including providing funding for psychiatric evaluations, brain SPECT imaging, and treatment for 32 individuals."

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Change Your Brain Foundation received from volunteers, donors, and aid recipients.

"I am alive today because of the treatment I received at the Amen Clinics because of the funding provided by this foundation," says Loni K (full name withheld for privacy), who was struggling with her mental health after her husband's death.

"Change Your Brain Foundation is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community," said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, "Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Change Your Brain Foundation."

About Change Your Brain Foundation

Change Your Brain Foundation is dedicated to ending mental illness by creating a revolution in brain health. Visit www.changeyourbrain.org for more information.

About GreatNonprofits

GreatNonprofits is the leading site for donors and volunteers to find stories and ratings of nonprofits. Stories on the site influence 30 million donation decisions a year. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.

