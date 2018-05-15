Changelly Partners with OPSkins Marketplace to Provide More Cryptocurrency Payment Options for Video Gamers

"The Changelly team could not be happier that cryptocurrency is becoming more tightly integrated into the gaming industry," said Konstantin Gladych, CEO & Co-founder at Changelly. "We're proud to be a part of it and collaborate with OPSkins to provide gamers with more payment options."

"Fluidity of transactions within our marketplace is of the highest importance. Gamers from across the globe rely on our platform to buy, sell and trade their virtual items," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "This partnership with Changelly allows for increased ease of use of our marketplace for crypto holders everywhere."

With the integration of the Changelly platform into OPSkins, customers gain 100 new altcoin payment methods.

About Changelly

Changelly is a popular cryptocurrency exchange providing the ability to instantly and seamlessly exchange over 100 altcoins at the best market rate or buy them using a bank card. Operating since 2015, Changelly has attracted over 2M registered users from around the world. Currently, the service processes more than 15K transactions weekly with a monthly turnover of around 60K BTC. Changelly offers its API and a customizable payment widget for any crypto service that wishes to increase its turnover. The exchange provides its Affiliate program with a quite appealing revenue share mechanism. Changelly is a partner with Jaxx, Coinmarketcap, Breadwallet, Mycelium, Coinpayments, Uquid debit card, Coinomi and other prominent companies. For more information, please visit https://changelly.com/.

About OPSkins

Created in 2015, OPSkins is the global marketplace leader for video game virtual assets. The company facilitates over 100 million purchases annually from millions of customers in 100+ countries. OPSkins adds 200,000 new users each month and offers over five million items available for purchase using WAX Tokens, the cryptocurrency their team designed to revolutionize the digital items trading industry. OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade Crypto Collectibles™, also known as non-fungible tokens or NFTs. For more information, please visit https://opskins.com/ .

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. OPSkins™ is a trademark and the sole property of OPSkins Group Inc. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

