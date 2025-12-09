Changelly Presents Holiday Rewards Including a MacBook Pro and Hardware Wallets by Tangem and OneKey

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the holiday season together with its millions of users, Changelly is bringing festive surprises and exclusive crypto rewards to the community. Inside its mobile app, Changelly is launching the Holiday Wheel of Fortune —an entertaining experience where users have the chance to win a MacBook Pro, Tangem hardware Rings and Cards, OneKey crypto cold wallets, and a variety of special bonuses and discounts.

Teaming up with industry leaders Tangem and OneKey, Changelly blends convenience, security, and accessibility—even for newcomers to Web3. This Christmas, no one walks away empty-handed: together, the partners present an impressive prize pool featuring a brand-new Apple laptop, premium hardware devices, exclusive promo codes, VIP statuses on the Changelly platform, crypto guides, and more.

A veteran in the crypto market, Changelly is recognized as one of the most secure and user-friendly instant exchange platforms, trusted for its transparent rates, intuitive experience, and consistent focus on user safety. Users can experience it all firsthand and take part in the prize campaign in the Changelly app from December 8 to December 22.

Changelly and Partners Put User Security First

In its Christmas 2025 campaign, Changelly focuses on user safety and a seamless exchange experience for its mobile users. With support from trusted partners Tangem and OneKey, the company aims to focus on the security of users' funds.

Tangem , founded in 2017, is known for its simple and highly durable hardware wallets designed for everyday use. With its app-connected wallet cards and innovative form factors, Tangem focuses on making self-custody accessible, even to newcomers. Every Tangem wallet is powered by secure chip technology that keeps private keys offline and protected, ensuring users can manage their assets without fear of hacks or unauthorized access. Among the prizes in this year's campaign is the Tangem Ring—the world's first ring-shaped hardware wallet—alongside Tangem's classic wallet cards engineered for robust offline security.

"At Tangem, our mission is to redefine what it means to truly own digital assets. Self-custody should feel natural, intuitive, and accessible to everyone. With our wallet cards and the Tangem Ring, we're creating products that bring security and confidence into everyday life. Partnering with Changelly's Christmas campaign helps us share this vision during a season built on discovery and meaningful connection."— says Andrey Lazutkin, CTO Tangem.OneKey's COO Cavin Gong shares this sentiment: "At OneKey, we believe self-custody should be both secure and simple. That's why everything we build is open-source, independently verifiable, and designed to give people full control over their digital assets. Our mission is to make advanced security feel effortless, pairing certified hardware with an app anyone can use. Partnering with Changelly for this Christmas campaign helps us share that mission and remind users that strong security doesn't have to be scary, it can even be part of the holiday fun."

Since entering the market in 2019, OneKey has become known for hardware wallets that balance strong security with straightforward, approachable design. The team's open-source approach and certified components reflect their commitment to transparent digital ownership. Several OneKey hardware wallets are featured in this year's Christmas prize lineup, giving users a chance to explore secure self-custody tools first-hand.

With Tangem and OneKey contributing to this year's prize pool, the Christmas Wheel of Fortune lets users explore these self-custody tools through a festive in-app experience where every spin brings a reward.

Changelly's Wheel of Fortune

From December 8 to December 22, users can spin the Christmas Wheel of Fortune inside the Stories section of the Changelly app. Each spin unlocks a prize, with rewards that include:

10 Tangem hardware wallet -cards

-cards 5 Tangem Ring wallets

7 OneKey hardware wallets

A brand-new MacBook Pro

Special Changelly discounts

"Christmas is the perfect moment to give something back to our community. For 10 years, millions of users have trusted Changelly for fast and simple crypto access, and this campaign is our way of saying thank you. Together with Tangem and OneKey, we're bringing users both festive rewards and tools that help them stay safe in Web3." —Zifa Mae, Head of Product at Changelly

Information on Accessing and Using the Holiday Wheel of Fortune in the Changelly App

Availability of the Changelly App

Participation in the Holiday Wheel of Fortune event occurs within the Changelly mobile application. Access to the event requires installation of the app and registration within an existing or new account. Only registered users are eligible.

Location of the Holiday Wheel of Fortune Feature

Between December 8 and December 22, 2025, the Holiday Wheel of Fortune feature is presented in the Stories section of the application. Through this feature, users may receive items such as hardware wallets, VIP status, promo codes, or a MacBook Pro.

Provision of Weekly Free Spins

Eligible participants receive one free spin per week, with a maximum of three free spins available during the event period. Spins issued for each weekly cycle do not accumulate and expire at the end of the relevant week.

Availability of Additional Spins

Additional spins are issued when a transaction is completed in the Changelly app on the same day. These spins are valid only on the day of issuance and cannot be carried over.

Delivery of Prizes

Digital items, including VIP status, promo codes, and guides, are provided within the application or by email. For physical items, Changelly contacts recipients within seven business days to arrange shipment.

Participant Eligibility Requirements

Participation is subject to regional restrictions and compliance with local laws. Verification may be required for the delivery of certain prizes.

Full rules and terms are provided on the Christmas Campaign page, which includes the conditions governing the Holiday Wheel of Fortune event supported by Changelly, Tangem, and OneKey.

About Changelly

Changelly is an instant cryptocurrency exchange trusted by more than 10 million users around the world. Since 2015, it has focused on making crypto simple and fast, offering both crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto swaps across 1,000+ assets and 185 blockchains. Users get quick transactions, transparent rates, and 24/7 live customer support whenever they need help.

Users can use Changelly on desktop ( website ) or through its mobile apps on iOS ( App Store ) and Android ( Google Play ).

