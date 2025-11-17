Changelly Celebrates Black Friday: Up to 75% Off Crypto Purchase Fees and 10 iPhones 17 Pro Giveaway

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Changelly is bringing Black Friday to the crypto market with its 2025 campaign, offering users record-low crypto purchase fees and exclusive rewards. The campaign is powered by Topper by Uphold, featuring the guaranteed lowest fees of 2025. Until November 30, users can buy crypto with up to 75% lower fees and enter a giveaway to win one of ten iPhone 17 Pro devices—all via the smart fiat on-ramp aggregator on Changelly's website or in its mobile app.

Black Friday Meets Crypto: Up to 75% Off Purchase Fees

Running through November 30 (11:59 PM UTC GMT+0), the campaign brings the Black Friday experience to crypto users worldwide, turning a traditionally retail-driven event into two weeks of savings and rewards in digital finance. In collaboration with Topper by Uphold, this year's exclusive partner, Changelly offers users up to 75% off crypto purchase fees and automatic entry into the Black Friday giveaway, where ten active participants will receive a new iPhone 17 Pro.

"Changelly was among the first to turn Black Friday into a crypto tradition, and this year we're going bigger than ever," said Zifa Mae, Head of Product at Changelly. "With broader partner support and larger rewards, we're making sure this event becomes a highlight for users across the crypto community."

Known for helping users find the best price on every crypto purchase, Changelly's aggregator brings live rates from top fiat providers into one simple interface. Now, during Black Friday, those rates to buy crypto drop up to 75%—with exclusive discounts and partner promotions making crypto purchases more affordable than ever.

Joined by global partners Transak, Banxa, Switchere, Unlimit, and Wert, Black Friday on Changelly brings unprecedented savings, competitive offers, and the best deals for crypto users and enthusiasts. The initiative aims to help both new and experienced users benefit from fairer pricing, transparent exchange conditions, and simplified payment flows, all within a trusted environment built on Changelly's aggregator.

Global Crypto Industry Leaders Power Black Friday Discounts

At the heart of the campaign are the partners that make it possible.

Topper by Uphold, this year's exclusive partner, leads the initiative with record-low purchase fees and wide coverage across major currencies. The platform allows users to buy crypto easily with a debit or credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or SEPA transfer, making digital asset purchases more seamless than ever.

"We're partnering with Changelly again to celebrate key milestones in the crypto space. Topper is thrilled to join forces on an exciting Black Friday promotion for both the Changelly community and new users, especially at a time of growing excitement across the market," —Robin O'Connell, CEO at Uphold Enterprise, commented.

Adding their support, Transak, Banxa, Switchere, Unlimit, and Wert are working alongside Changelly to bring affordable on-ramp solutions to users in over a hundred countries, each offering local payment methods, instant processing, and transparent pricing.

The collaboration delivers tiered partner discounts: up to 75% with Topper, 50% with Transak, Banxa, and Switchere, and 25% with Unlimit and Wert. Collectively, these platforms represent some of the most established and regulated fiat gateways in the industry, serving millions of users worldwide and strengthening Changelly's mission to make crypto accessible to everyone.

10 iPhones 17 Pro and Limited-Time Offers for Participants

Alongside record-low fees, the campaign features limited-time offers and exclusive rewards, starting with the Black Friday Giveaway, where participants can win 1 of 10 iPhone 17 Pro devices.

How to Join the Black Friday Sale and Enter the iPhone Giveaway

To enjoy the lowest fees of 2025 and a chance to win one of ten iPhones 17 Pro, users can visit Changelly's Black Friday page via the website or mobile app. There, users can browse real-time offers from partners and access exclusive discounts, updated daily during the campaign.

Account Registration Required – Users must create an account or log in to participate in the giveaway. New users can register instantly. Once signed in, participants may select their preferred cryptocurrency , payment method, and provider to complete a transaction. Discounted Crypto Purchases – During the campaign period, eligible purchases may benefit from reduced fees of up to 75%. Each qualifying transaction will be automatically entered into Changelly's Black Friday iPhone 17 Pro Giveaway, with additional entries granted for each subsequent completed purchase. Winner Announcement – Giveaway winners will be announced following the conclusion of the campaign through Changelly's official communication channels. X and Telegram.

Registered users are automatically entered into the giveaway once their purchase is confirmed. Each additional transaction increases their chances of winning, making every crypto purchase an opportunity to secure both savings and prizes.

For complete details, terms, and conditions, users visit Changelly's official website.

About Changelly

Changelly is an instant crypto exchange platform serving over 10 million users worldwide. Founded in 2015, Changelly offers safe and fast crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto exchanges of over 1,000 cryptocurrencies across 185 blockchains with 24/7 live customer support.

