Change.Org Petition To Support Austin Tice Launched By National Press Club

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club announced today that it has launched a Change.org petition to encourage public support for journalist Austin Tice who has been held in Syria since 2012. You may sign the online petition HERE.

"The petition encourages the Biden Administration to prioritize Austin's safe release," said National Press Club President Lisa Nicole Matthews. "We encourage everyone to take a couple minutes to read and sign the petition so that the Biden White House can better understand that the freedom of this journalist is a priority for many Americans."

The petition language reads:

I call upon the Biden Administration to prioritize the release and safe return of journalist and veteran Marine Austin Tice. Austin was reporting on the conflict in Syria when he was arrested in August 2012. Since then, he has been detained in secret and silence. Bring him home! #FreeAustinTice.

August is a special time for Austin Tice. Aug. 11 is his 40th birthday. (Signing the petition could be a great birthday wish for him.) And Aug. 14 marks 9 years since his abduction in Syria. If you have not signed by then, that would be a great day to do so.

For more information on Austin Tice and his case visit the Tice Family Website at:

http://www.austinticefamily.com

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members worldwide representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the globe.

CONTACT: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club or [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club

