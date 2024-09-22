National Press Club Statement On IDF Action Against Al Jazeera Bureau In Ramallah

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club on the assault by IDF troops on Al Jazeera's news bureau in Ramallah.

"The assault by IDF forces on Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah is an aggressive, military action that should be reversed immediately. The independent reporting provided by Al Jazeera is one of the few dependable sources of information about what is happening in the region. The bureau must be allowed to reopen, the confiscated equipment returned, and journalists allowed to continue their work.

"As troops took over the bureau, there is video that appears to show them pulling down and destroying a banner memorializing journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed by IDF forces while reporting in May 2022. Her killing has never been properly investigated and this assault on her memory is an aggressive and needless act. Shireen was an American citizen and the U.S. must continue to press for justice in her case."

