Changes in Lifestyle & Consumption Habits of Consumers Driving Global Beverage Markets

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the newly funded startups to well funded corporate conglomerates, almost all the players in the beverage market are striving hard to meet the never-ending desires of the new-age consumers. For instance, last year PepsiCo unveiled a new hydration platform, which is completely customizable to the needs of the consumer. It provides a variety of flavors, carbonation, and temperature options to choose from. New age consumers, mainly millennials are health-focused. They are expecting functional benefits from their beverages that are consumed on a regular basis. This behavior has led to the rise of a new category of beverages called 'miracle drinks'. CBD infused sparkling water, plant-based milk beverages are popular examples under this category. CBD infused beverages, vegan beverages are in demand as well. Changes in lifestyle and consumption habits of the new-age consumers are two major reasons driving this change. An industry report said that: "Home for the majority of the consumers, the APAC region will dominate the world's non-alcoholic beverage market in the upcoming years. The high consumption in Indian and Chinese markets drives growth for the non-alcoholic beverage industry in the APAC region. The warm climate and hotter summer drive sales of non-alcoholic beverages in the APAC region. Previously, the Carbonated soft drinks (CSD) segment accounted for driving revenue in this region. However, in recent times the consumption of CSD is expected to decline as young consumers prefer healthier alternatives such as 100% natural juice, Pulp fruit juice, etc. This behavior change opens up opportunities for native and DTC brands to penetrate the market." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY).

The industry report continued: "The EU beverage industry is estimated to make 608 billion dollars in 2022. The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5%. The industry would further expand to a value of 633 billion at the end of 2023. Though alcoholic beverages are the most popular segment in this region, there is a surge in demand for Zero alcoholic beverages in recent times. US non-alcoholic beverage market size is valued at 225 billion dollars in 2022. The market is growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. The industry will be valued at 234 billion dollars in 2023 and it is estimated to be 236 billion dollars in 2024. Carbonated soft drinks (CSD), a popular segment in this market, have been shrinking in size and revenue in recent years. While the market size for functional beverages is expected to grow and expand in the upcoming years. This shrink in the market share soft drink category is compensated by the rise in the market share for the subcategories such as fresh juices, enhanced water, RTD coffee, probiotic drinks, etc. In addition, the increase in obesity rates and the impact of a sedentary lifestyle is making young Americans migrate from CSDs to healthier alternatives."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group Signs Agreement with Mexcor for Full State Distribution of All Three Beverage Alcohol Brands in Texas - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has reached agreement with Houston-based Mexcor International for the distribution of Pulpoloco, Copa di Vino and SALT Tequila brands throughout the state of Texas.

Established in 1989, Mexcor's national sales network currently extends to 46 states, with direct distribution to Texas, Florida and California. Mexcor has grown to become the third largest alcohol distributor in Texas while servicing more than 17,000 accounts including grocery stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants and has established a network of partnerships with over 140 regional distributors.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO, commented, "With almost 30 million residents, and four of the top eleven cities in America by population, Texas is a key component of any consumer growth strategy. This agreement provides Splash access to millions of consumers and retailers. State wide coverage has always been difficult with any one distributor in Texas. Mexcor has built an outstanding operation with excellent market coverage. Our brands will now be supported by three separate warehouses across the state through a distributor that has become one of the fastest growing distributors in the United States." CONTINUED…Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocer, recently announced a 35,000 square-foot expansion at Tamarack Farms Dairy to support the implementation of a state-of-the-art aseptic milk line, capable of manufacturing products such as half and half, heavy whipping cream, coffee creamers and Carbmaster™ milk beverage. The new line will allow the facility to support over 150 jobs.

"We are so pleased to see this continued investment in Newark," said Doug Blacksten, Senior Director of Supply Chain and Manufacturing for Kroger. "Kroger is Fresh for Everyone, and that means we are committed to sourcing and manufacturing only the best and freshest products. This cutting-edge innovation at Tamarack Farms Dairy underscores that commitment, improving our ability to offer high-quality dairy products to Kroger customers."

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) recently announced that it will issue its second quarter 2022 (ending June 11) financial results and other related information on Tuesday, July 12, 2022by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

Press release and 10-Q at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT; Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT; and Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) recently announced the relaunch of Soleil Sparkling Water, marking a new era for the beverage brand that introduces eight can packaging with updated, eye-catching artwork. The product line is now available nationwide, exclusively at Albertsons Cos. family of banner stores such as Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Acme and Shaw's. Supported by an integrated marketing campaign titled, "That's a Soleil Vibe," the brand is leveraging TikTok, Spotify and social and digital creative components to reintroduce the voice and vibes of Soleil on a national scale.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) and MTN DEW® recently announced the launch of MTN DEW OVERDRIVE™, the newest addition to the MTN DEW flavor line-up, exclusively available at Casey's convenience stores. The latest long-term offering, which packs a refreshing citrus punch taste with hints of mango, raspberry and lime flavors, will be available starting in June only at Casey's, in more than 2,400 stores.

Casey's and MTN DEW Team up to Charge Your Outdoor Adventures This Summer With the Release of Exclusive New Flavor: MTN DEW OVERDRIVE. With a shared passion for the great outdoors, Casey's and MTN DEW joined forces to offer consumers a delicious new flavor specially crafted to fuel their adventures this summer across the Heartland. Whether you're hiking, fishing, camping or just hanging out by the water, MTN DEW OVERDRIVE is the perfect blend of light and juicy fruit flavors that will keep fans feeling refreshed and recharged for any outdoor activity. MTN DEW OVERDRIVE is the first MTN DEW exclusive flavor available at Casey's and will be sold in 20 oz bottles and available on fountain.

