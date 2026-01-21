CHANGES TO SASOL LIMITED BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In compliance with para 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements and para 6.39 of the JSE Debt and Specialist Securities Listings Requirements, Sasol is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Rhidwaan Gasant as independent non-executive director with effect from 1 February 2026. Mr Gasant satisfies the independence requirements for directors under applicable requirements in South Africa and the United States.

Mr Gasant is a Chartered Accountant and served as a senior audit manager at KPMG before joining Mobil Oil Southern Africa. He was the former Financial Director of Engen Limited and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Africa Limited. Mr Gasant has extensive board-level experience, including recently serving as Lead Independent Director of AngloGold Ashanti plc and Audit Committee Chairman of MTN Nigeria Communications plc. He is currently the Chairman of Growthpoint Properties Limited. He has been involved in various corporate actions in South Africa and internationally, and brings over three decades of financial, governance and corporate experience to the Sasol Board.

The Chairman of the Sasol Board, Ms Muriel Dube, said, "We are pleased to welcome Rhidwaan to the Sasol Board. His extensive financial, governance and energy sector experience will further strengthen the Board's oversight and strategic guidance as Sasol continues to deliver on its commitments to shareholders and other stakeholders".

