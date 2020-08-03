Changsha: the Development of Emerging Industry Chain Stimulates Driving Forces Recovery

According to the Industry and Information Technology Department of Hunan Province, Hunan is planning to invest 6.74 billion yuan for 5G construction and build 20.04 thousand 5G base station in 2020. By the end of the year, it will achieve 5G network coverage in areas with industry application needs.

The sprout of the "new infrastructure", represented by 5G technology, brings new opportunities for the traditional construction machinery industry chain.

SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD., headquartered in Changsha, enjoys a reputation of "intelligent factory" as it owns the national intelligent manufacturing demonstration factory. In this factory, "5G+ intelligent manufacturing" robot giants work nonstop. They are working in almost all of the procedures, from goods collecting, transferring, parts assembling, to painting, drying, detecting and warehousing, etc. SANY and its partners are now working together to develop innovative 5G intelligent manufacturing application. In the future, 5G will be applied in detection, equipment maintenance and key station monitoring.

SANY, ZOOMLION, CRCC and SUNWARD, these four world-top 50 construction machinery enterprises stand as the golden brands in Changsha industry chain. Facing with the increasing competition in the global market and the impact of the epidemic, leading manufacturing enterprises such as SANY are enabling traditional construction machinery through 5G+ industrial internet, making the construction machinery industry chain "strong" and boosting the transformation from "made in Changsha" to "intelligently made in Changsha".

Since 2017, Changsha has been making great efforts to deploy the strategy of "promoting the manufacturing industry with the emerging industry chain". On the basis of the 16 original industry chains, such as construction machinery and modern seed industry, 6 more chains, such as automobile and bio-pharmaceutical, have been added, making it clear to develop the "22 emerging and advantageous industry chains". Thanks to these good policies, large quantities of high-quality projects of emerging industries have been set up in Changsha, leading a prosperity to all industries.

YUANPIN BIOTECH stands as a great example of the emerging bio-pharmaceutical chain. It is the largest cell tissue bank in Hunan and the only large-scale enterprise for stem cell application in Changsha bio-pharmaceutical industry chain. It's project Clinical Demonstration of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Treated with Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells that has been approved as the first batch by the Science and Technology Department of Hunan Province, while it has only been settled in Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone for less than one year. Numerous preparations of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells are produced day and night and sent for critical patients in Hubei province.

The bio-pharmaceutical chain members should always keep eyes on the research of cutting-edge technologies and core products, while not neglect the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and product marketing. YUANPIN BIOTECH has been cooperated with Xiangya Hospital of Central South University and The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanhua University to conduct clinical treatment and projects regarding stem cells, which covers a wide range of clinical treatment including Parkinson. These activities give powerful supplements to the weakness of the whole industry chain and further extend the chain and value of bio-pharmaceutical industry.

The advantages of industrial development formed by "strengthening the chain" and "supplementing the chain" are bringing new momentum to Changsha. According to government figures, in the first half of this year, 63 major projects with an investment of more than 200 million yuan were introduced into 22 industry chains in Changsha, including two "10 billion level projects" and four "5-10 billion yuan projects", with a total planned investment of 103.2 billion yuan.

