Channel Key LLC Acquires Agency Client Assets of Kaspien, Inc.

News provided by

Channel Key

06 Jun, 2023, 16:35 ET

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Key, LLC announced it has acquired the Amazon Agency-related client assets of Kaspien, a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform. The purchase agreement was finalized on June 6, 2023. Channel Key will begin onboarding Kaspien's Amazon Agency clients immediately, and Kaspien will remain focused on its core Retail business.  

"Channel Key has been helping Brands grow their Amazon businesses since 2017," said Scott Taylor, Chief Operating Officer for Channel Key. "Over the past year Kaspien has been focusing on its core Retail business. We saw a strategic opportunity to acquire Kaspien's Agency Assets that aligned with the goals for both Channel Key and Kaspien."

Channel Key's vision is to provide brand owners and manufacturers with a winning Amazon strategy and the ecosystem and resources to execute at the highest level possible. This acquisition enables Channel Key to offer these best-in-class services using its award-winning team to an incredible list of new clients.

"We've been exploring opportunities to scale our business as a key Amazon partner for retail, B2B, and D2C brands," continued Taylor. "This acquisition will benefit our existing brand partners as we continue to expand our resources, and it will help the new brands that join Channel Key as they will experience the high-touch, strategic approach that we provide to all of our clients."

Kaspien's Agency clients will benefit from Channel Key's years of operational development. Each brand will have a dedicated team of Amazon experts, including a brand manager, marketing and advertising specialist, operations coordinator, graphic designer, reporting analyst, business administrator, and more. These additional resources will improve their Amazon outcomes in the short and long term and provide greater extensibility.

About Channel Key

Channel Key is an award-winning full-service Amazon marketplace consulting agency that has partnered with over 150 brands ranging from SMBs to Fortune 1000 companies. Our team of Amazon experts is ready to provide you with best-in-class, turnkey services, including marketplace strategy, brand awareness, revenue growth, profitability analysis, new product launches, 1P/3P transitions, operational health, marketing, advertising, content creation, optimization, reporting and analytics, and much more. For more information, visit www.ChannelKey.com.

SOURCE Channel Key

