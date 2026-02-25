Channel99 Connects Marketing Intelligence Data to GenAI Platforms Enabling a New Generation of Marketing Clouds

New Model Context Protocol (MCP) server enables secure, real-time access to Channel99 marketing performance data within private instances of ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Claude.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel99 , the leading B2B marketing performance platform, today announced the integrations (via an MCP server) of its Marketing Intelligence Data with the world's leading generative AI solutions, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Claude Cowork. The new capability enables B2B marketing leaders to work directly with their cross-channel marketing performance data inside the AI tools they use every day, saving time turning complex analysis into instant, outcome-driven action.

Channel99's Marketing Intelligence Data platform unifies marketing performance data across all B2B channels to tie it directly to pipeline. By capturing 10 times more customer signals than traditional attribution tools - including click-less engagement like organic social, email, display, and content syndication - Channel99 provides the first business-ready data foundation designed to fuel generative AI.

From Insight to Instant Action

By embedding this unified data layer into generative AI platforms, marketers can move beyond static reporting and into real-time strategy execution. Key capabilities include:

Improving LLM Discoverability: Identify the top-performing keywords and topic clusters driving pipeline to improve brand visibility within AI models and search engines.

Identify the top-performing keywords and topic clusters driving pipeline to improve brand visibility within AI models and search engines. Creating Intent-Driven Audiences: Prompt generative AI to build dynamic account lists based on historical performance data, then instantly receive recommendations for the optimal channel mix and budget.

Prompt generative AI to build dynamic account lists based on historical performance data, then instantly receive recommendations for the optimal channel mix and budget. Generating Outcome-Based Marketing Plans: Generate complete marketing plans—including vendor selection and projected ROI—simply by specifying a pipeline target.

"Customers want to engage with their data and performance insights through the tools they use every day, which are increasingly generative AI solutions," said Chris Golec, Founder & CEO of Channel99. "We are removing the guesswork and operational inefficiency, providing fact-based answers in seconds."

A Unified Data Layer for Reliable AI

At the core of Channel99's Marketing Intelligence Data Hub is a foundation that consolidates performance data across all paid and organic B2B channels, connecting media platforms, intent data, website engagement, and CRM systems at the account level. Because Channel99 captures 10 times the signal of traditional attribution tools, it provides generative AI with the full context it needs (including organic social engagement, email interactions, and display impressions) to deliver accurate recommendations. Rather than relying on isolated platform dashboards, marketers can now interact with a unified source of truth through simple conversational prompts.

Moving Beyond Traditional Attribution

Traditional attribution has largely ignored the clickless interactions that heavily influence buying groups. Channel99 connects these signals to business impact, giving generative AI the intelligence needed to recommend actions with confidence.

Channel99's generative AI integrations are available immediately to Channel99 customers, and new customers can get started today by creating a free account at www.channel99.com .

