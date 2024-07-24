Channel99 Introduces Vendor Scoring Technology to Measure the Effectiveness of Reaching, Engaging and Converting Target Accounts to Customers

Integrations include LinkedIn, Google Display, YouTube, Facebook, Demandbase, RollWorks, Microsoft, TikTok, Reddit and X, formerly Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel99, an AI-powered decision making engine for B2B marketing investments, today launched a new scoring technology for B2B digital programs making it easy to understand which vendors are most effective for targeting a specific business audience (target account list, or TAL). The scoring offers a comprehensive set of metrics to measure success including reach, engagement, financial efficiency and impact on sales pipeline. Customers can trial the platform for free with the ability to upload their target account lists, select which vendors they want to rank and score, and understand the reach, engagement, and $ efficiency of each vendor for converting accounts into pipeline and revenue. An aggregate percentile rank makes it easy to determine where to spend less or more to build a sales pipeline from that list of accounts.

Channel99's comprehensive scoring metrics measure success across key areas: reach, engagement, financial efficiency, and impact on sales pipeline.

Rather than relying on each vendor's own self-assessment of their performance, which is generally biased, Channel99 leverages its account identification network and view-through technology to understand a 360-degree view of each account's engagement on the customer's web site as well as the interaction off-site with the customer's advertising, whitepapers, videos and social activity. The source of engagement, marketing investment and sales pipeline that is influenced are all then normalized and compared on a level playing field for an unbiased, apples-to-apples assessment. B2B marketers can then select any of their target audiences and understand where they can shift investment to be more financially efficient while maximizing pipeline and reducing revenue risk.

"Finally, a source of truth to understand what really works in B2B marketing," said Ari Cignarale, CEO of Nomad Marketing, a leading marketing operations agency serving more than 100 fast growing companies. "Customers (including Nomad) no longer have to log into every one of their vendor's platforms and manually assess performance. Channel99 offers a single platform with a comprehensive set of metrics to understand vendor performance based on the target audience and resulting business impact."

Channel99 also offers functionality making it easy to compare vendors and channels side-by-side on a variety of important KPI's ranging from the % of impressions that reach their intended audience (Targeting Efficiency), economics in terms of effective CPM to the intended audience, and the actual impact on pipeline and revenue.

"The secret is understanding the effectiveness of each vendor by target account and then having a comprehensive view of that account's engagement on the customer website and across the web with the customers' other digital assets including ads, whitepapers or social posts," said Chris Golec, founder and CEO of Channel99. "Companies are discovering completely different answers to the question of vendor effectiveness depending on who they are trying to market and sell to. We plan to continue eliminating the guesswork in B2B marketing with A.I. powered recommendations that instantly interpret marketing performance based on the desired outcome ranging from pipeline amount, sales velocity, to deal size."

About Channel99

Channel99 is the leading AI-powered decision-making engine for B2B marketing investments, offering an unbiased source of truth for measurement and attribution. The company offers superior account identification technology free of cookies, the first 'smart pixel' for measuring and verifying B2B advertising performance, and a broad set of integrations into popular CRM and media platforms. Customers can get started for free and are able to pinpoint financial inefficiencies and investment opportunities in a matter of hours to reduce waste, improve pipeline results and lower customer acquisition costs. Learn more at www.channel99.com.

Channel99 was founded by Chris Golec in November 2022 and financed by leading venture capital firms including Jackson Square Ventures, Industry Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Ridge Ventures, Geek Ventures, Marin-Sonoma Impact Fund and Bloomberg Beta. Peter Thompson, co-founder of Bizible, j oined Chris in February 2023, rounding out a deep bench of seasoned martech executives and engineers.

SOURCE Channel99