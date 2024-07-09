ChannelEngine Upgrades Walmart Marketplace Integration to Boost Product Visibility and Access Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS)

Sellers can now access new exciting features to streamline operations with Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) and enhance product visibility using Item Spec 5.0.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelEngine, a leading ecommerce marketplace integrator, today announces its upgraded API integration with Walmart Marketplace. With this integration, sellers can streamline operations via one of the world's largest supply chains - Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS)' and optimize listings with the updated Item Spec 5.0.

Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS):

WFS offers sellers a powerful way to streamline operations using Walmart's vast logistics network. WFS handles the entire order fulfillment process, including picking, packing, shipping, delivery, customer support, and returns. By integrating WFS with ChannelEngine, manage inventory seamlessly, send stock to Walmart, and download orders, ensuring a comprehensive solution for success. WFS offers:

Fast Delivery: Utilize Walmart's fulfillment centers for quick and reliable shipping, boosting customer satisfaction and sales.

Cost-Efficiency: Benefit from competitive fulfillment fees, often lower than other third-party providers.

Easy Inventory Management: Simplify inventory with Walmart handling storage and shipping.

Increased Visibility: Products tagged "Fulfilled by Walmart" are prioritized in search results, enhancing trust and visibility.

Dedicated Support: Access Walmart's customer service for order issues and returns.

With many sellers on Walmart Marketplace, making products stand out is essential. Item Spec, a comprehensive guide for setting up product listings on Walmart, equips the platform with all the necessary details to accurately present sellers' products. Version 5.0 has just been released and is now supported by ChannelEngine. This update enhances categorization, site shelving, discoverability, and relevance. Key features include:

Improved Content Quality: Increase content quality by up to 10% with more attributes.

Relevance: Remove 60% of generic attributes, focusing on relevant ones.

Granularity: Achieve 65% more precise item attribution.

Structured Text: Ensure listings appear in correct categories and navigation paths.

Consistency: Maintain uniform setup for both first and third-party sellers.

The integration of ChannelEngine's updated API, makes the Walmart Marketplace maintenance process easier and more user-friendly than ever - whether you're uploading a single item or adding items to your catalog in bulk.

By integrating with WFS and Item Spec 5.0, ChannelEngine empowers sellers to maximize their potential on Walmart Marketplace, driving efficiency and visibility in the competitive ecommerce landscape.

To discover new WFS programs and learn more about Item Spec 5.0 visit ttps://www.channelengine.com/en/all-marketplaces/walmart

About ChannelEngine:

ChannelEngine is a global marketplace and ecommerce technology company. Its ecommerce and marketplace management platform gives brands, retailers, and distributors the advanced technical capabilities they need to overcome the complex challenge of ecommerce management. The ChannelEngine platform allows customers to connect and sell products on over 950 different online sales channels and international marketplaces. Originating in Leiden, the Netherlands, the company now has a global marketplace and partner network and offices in New York, Munich, Paris, Dubai, Singapore, Melbourne, Dublin, and Toronto.

Our clients include Sonos, Jockey, Chicco, Brabantia, Safavieh, McGregor, and many others.

