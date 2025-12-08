Channelscaler Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Partner Relationship Management Applications

Channelscaler demonstrates responsiveness and agility in addressing the evolving requirements of modern enterprise partner ecosystems through its innovative AI-powered platform.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Channelscaler, the category-defining platform for modern partner ecosystems, announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52974925, December 2025).

This inaugural IDC MarketScape report evaluates PRM vendors, providing a comprehensive assessment of their capabilities and strategies that are shaping the industry. The report highlights how these providers support the partner lifecycle, making it an essential resource for businesses seeking to optimize partner management.

"The evolution of partner ecosystems is driving significant opportunities for growth and innovation. The next era in PRMs will be defined by advanced intelligence, through AI, that enables more experience-centric engagement and data-driven insights, helping drive growth and value creation in partner ecosystems," said Mark Casidsid, Senior Research Analyst, AI-Enabled Business Commerce, Partner Relationship and Ecosystem Management at IDC. "Channelscaler's leadership and consulting teams have deep IT channel expertise and understand partner program challenges and industry best practices. The platform manages complex multi-tier partner programs with tools for compliance, inventory, deals, and partner lifecycle management—demonstrating agility in adapting to meet the needs of emerging partner types, innovative business models, and new routes to market."

"We are proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in worldwide PRM software," said Kenneth Fox, Founder and CTO, Channelscaler. "We believe this recognition emphasizes Channelscaler's strong commitment to innovation and underscores the important role we play in empowering hundreds of mid-market and enterprise customers across the globe. As these organizations expand their partner ecosystems, Channelscaler serves as a trusted partner, providing a platform that enables them to drive business growth."

Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Channelscaler was established in 2025 following the merger of Allbound and Channel Mechanics, two prominent providers of partner relationship management (PRM) solutions. The Channelscaler platform aims to eliminate the complexity associated with managing and scaling multi-tier partner ecosystems for mid-market and enterprise B2B organizations by utilizing AI and automation to provide comprehensive partner lifecycle management.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities, and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Channelscaler

Channelscaler is the category-defining platform built to make enterprise partner ecosystems easier to run, faster to scale, and dramatically more profitable. Born from the union of Channel Mechanics and Allbound, Channelscaler combines best-in-class PRM, partner program automation, and AI-driven intelligence into a single, modular system.

Global enterprises, including SAP, Broadcom, Cisco, HP Inc., and Box, use Channelscaler to simplify every step of the partner journey — from onboarding and engagement to incentives, renewals, and tiering. The platform delivers real-time performance visibility and consistent, scalable revenue outcomes.

