ChapsVision Named a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Enterprise AI Search

NEW YORK and PARIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChapsVision, a global leader in AI and data solutions, today announced that it has been named a leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise AI Search report by QKS Group. This recognition highlights ChapsVision's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, secure, and scalable AI search capabilities through its Sinequa platform and its newly introduced ChapsAgents orchestration layer.

As enterprises move from experimental AI pilots to mission-critical production, the need for a digital foundation built on trusted enterprise knowledge has become paramount. The SPARK Matrix™ evaluation, which ranks vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact, confirms ChapsVision's position as a gold standard for innovation and future-readiness in the evolving agentic AI landscape.

"This recognition in the SPARK Matrix validates our relentless focus on helping organizations operationalize their knowledge," said Brian Kirk, General Manager at ChapsVision Americas. "We are proud to deliver a foundation of trusted enterprise AI search that allows our customers to move beyond the 'knowledge gap' and deploy reliable AI agents at scale. By grounding these agents in secure, governed enterprise data, we are ensuring that our clients in complex sectors like manufacturing and life sciences can achieve measurable ROI and operational resilience."

"ChapsVision differentiates itself in the Enterprise AI Search market through the depth and maturity of its Sinequa platform, which combines hybrid retrieval with enterprise-grade explainability and governance," said Amandeep Singh Khanuja, Practice Director & Principal Analyst at QKS Group. "The addition of ChapsAgents extends this foundation beyond search into actionable, agent-driven outcomes. By tightly integrating retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) with enterprise security and monitoring controls, ChapsVision positions organizations to adopt generative and agentic AI at scale while maintaining confidence in accuracy and compliance."

ChapsVision's end-to-end AI stack addresses the core barriers to AI adoption, including data silos and trust gaps, through:

Comprehensive Connectivity : Over 200 secure connectors and 300 supported formats for seamless integration across fragmented data environments.

: Over 200 secure connectors and 300 supported formats for seamless integration across fragmented data environments. Advanced Agentic RAG : Ensuring AI agents are grounded in up-to-date, trusted proprietary data to eliminate hallucinations.

: Ensuring AI agents are grounded in up-to-date, trusted proprietary data to eliminate hallucinations. Agentic Governance : End-to-end enforcement of data permissions, explainability, and compliance for enterprise-grade deployments.

: End-to-end enforcement of data permissions, explainability, and compliance for enterprise-grade deployments. Proven Scalability: Managing massive document volumes and user bases while delivering 7-15x ROI in efficiency for large-scale enterprise deployments.

For more information about ChapsVision, visit here. To learn about the Sinequa enterprise AI search and advanced agentic RAG solution, visit here.

About ChapsVision

ChapsVision is a global leader in agentic AI and data solutions. Trusted by over 2000 customers across 40 countries, ChapsVision delivers industry-specific software solutions powered by agentic AI to meet the complex needs of data-intensive sectors. Its innovative and scalable Data & AI platform is powered by proven technology enablers that accelerate data acquisition, preparation, and analysis.

Driven by significant R&D investments in large-scale data and AI and supported by a targeted strategy of acquisitions and international expansion, Chapsvision has rapidly established itself as the trusted partner in agentic AI for business and government organizations around the world.

More information: www.chapsvision.com

Press contact: [email protected]

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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SOURCE ChapsVision Americas