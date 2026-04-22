ChapsVision Unveils ChapsAgents: Enterprise Platform for Trustworthy Agentic AI

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChapsVision, a global leader in AI and data solutions, today announced the general availability of ChapsAgents, its flagship platform designed to configure, deploy, orchestrate, and govern an entire ecosystem of AI agents across the enterprise. ChapsAgents empowers organizations to move beyond experimental pilots and small rollouts, enabling full-scale, secure, and trusted agentic AI deployments that deliver measurable business value.

As enterprises race to adopt agentic AI, many struggle to move past the experimentation phase. New research from ChapsVision uncovered that 85.7% of executives at large enterprises cite reliability, security, or accuracy as a primary blocker to implementing agentic AI. ChapsAgents addresses this by solving the two fundamental reliability challenges: grounding AI in trusted enterprise knowledge (what AI agents know) and embedding robust governance (how AI agents behave). It also enables rapid, no-code deployment of specialized agents tailored to real business needs.

"We are living through a profound shift in how organizations operate and compete. Agentic AI is finally moving from hype to reality, moving from assistants and copilots that answer questions to AI colleagues that can plan, decide, and act—driving measurable business value at scale. ChapsAgents is our answer to the trust and scalability challenges that have held enterprises back," said Jeff Evernham, Head of Innovation, ChapsVision. "With ChapsAgents, organizations can finally unlock the true potential of trustworthy agentic AI, grounded in their own knowledge and governed for security and compliance."

ChapsAgents is built on industry-leading Agentic RAG and robust management technologies, both already proven in large-scale global deployments. The platform is trusted by highly regulated organizations and governments for critical missions and is now available to enterprises worldwide, enabling organizations to orchestrate thousands of agents with confidence, across any format or language.

Brian Kirk, General Manager of ChapsVision North America explained, "ChapsAgents marks a decisive win for our company and every organization ready to embrace the next era of AI-driven transformation. Our platform is built on years of innovation and customer partnerships, trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises and governments alike. We are proud to deliver a solution that empowers all users, democratizes AI agent creation, and ensures security, privacy, and compliance at every layer."

Key features and value points of ChapsAgents include:

Trustworthy by Design : Security, privacy, and governance embedded at every layer for safe, reliable, enterprise-ready agents.

: Security, privacy, and governance embedded at every layer for safe, reliable, enterprise-ready agents. Grounded in Enterprise Knowledge : Agentic retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) eliminates hallucinations and ensures reliable outputs.

: Agentic retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) eliminates hallucinations and ensures reliable outputs. No-code Agent Builder : Democratizes AI agent creation and management across the enterprise.

: Democratizes AI agent creation and management across the enterprise. Rapid Deployment & Scaling: Move quickly from pilot projects to large-scale deployments, reusing and extending agent capabilities.

"With ChapsVision, we are already seeing faster innovation, reduced rework, and a more agile response to market and regulatory demands. ChapsAgents marks a major step forward in the platform, enabling us to unlock the agentic potential of our digital thread across the business." said Oliver Scott Beard, Principal Technical Architect – AI Systems at Cummins. "We are proud to continue our partnership with ChapsVision."

ChapsAgents is available now. Organizations interested in learning more can schedule a demo here.

About ChapsVision

ChapsVision is a global leader in agentic AI and data solutions. Trusted by over 2000 customers across 40 countries, ChapsVision delivers industry-specific software solutions powered by agentic AI to meet the complex needs of data-intensive sectors. Its innovative and scalable Data & AI platform is powered by proven technology enablers that accelerate data acquisition, preparation, and analysis.

Driven by significant R&D investments in large-scale data and AI and supported by a targeted strategy of acquisitions and international expansion, Chapsvision has rapidly established itself as the trusted partner in agentic AI for business and government organizations around the world.

More information: www.chapsvision.com

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ChapsVision Americas