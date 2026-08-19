Chapters Health System Announces Joint Venture with Preferred Care

Partnership Expands Access to Hospice Care in Florida

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, announced today the launch of a new joint venture with Preferred Care, an award-winning home health agency in Florida, to expand hospice care in Southwest Florida. The partnership creates a new offering through Preferred Care Hospice, which was granted approval through the certificate of need program to offer vital hospice services in Collier County.

"The opportunity to work with Preferred Care to help expand hospice services in Florida is the chance to align with an organization that has the same legacy of quality and exceptional service that is deeply rooted in Chapters Health System," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "This partnership will expand on Chapters Health's mission of taking care of patients and taking care of those who do by providing a new choice in the community to best meet the needs of patients and caregivers."

Through Preferred Care Hospice, residents of Collier County will have a new choice when exploring chronic illness offerings in the region, combining the local expertise of Preferred Care with the infrastructure support of Chapters Health System, the nation's premier nonprofit hospice network. This unique partnership brings a best-in-class option to help meet the growing demand for hospice services within Collier County.

"Preferred Care is honored to have received the State's award to establish the next hospice program in Collier County, a significant milestone in elevating the delivery of hospice care. Preferred Care has been in the homes of Southwest Florida families for nearly two decades. We know these patients, we know this community, and we understand their needs," said Christopher Melley, President and CEO of Preferred Care. "Our partnership combines Preferred Care's local leadership, deep community ties, and uncompromising standards with the operational infrastructure and support of Chapters Health System, creating a seamless continuum of care across home health and hospice services. That continuity is what families deserve, and we are honored to now be able to provide it."

For more information, please visit pchhs.com.

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its collective portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, Medicare Advantage plans, managed service organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, a philanthropic foundation, retail operations, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients and taking care of those who do. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA TODAY, Modern Healthcare, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Preferred Care

Founded in 2004 by the Melley Family, Preferred Care has become one of the largest and most innovative providers of home health care in Florida. Preferred Care is an industry leader, becoming the first in Florida to receive the American Heart Association's Home Health Heart Failure Certification. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Home Health Agencies in 2026, Preferred Care consistently ranks among the nation's top performers for patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, and responsiveness to community needs. Now expanding into hospice through Preferred Care Hospice, the organization continues its mission of making people's lives better, each and every day, across the full continuum — from skilled home health and palliative services through hospice care. To learn more, visit www.pchhs.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chapters Health System