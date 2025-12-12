Chapters Health System Announces National Rebranding of Grief Support Camps for Children

Unified Camp Brave Heart Name and Logo Unveiled

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System , the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, proudly announced a unified grief support camp name, Camp Brave Heart, and logo for programs across the country starting in 2026. Each camp program will remain tailored to the needs of the local community and the longstanding tradition of providing a supportive place for children to process and share.

Camp Brave Heart Logo

The new logo and cohesive name are part of organizational initiatives to strengthen national brand recognition and expand access to this critical program to help children impacted by the loss of a loved one. The refreshed logo design was developed to create a connection to the books featured in the Chapters Health System logo as it is the foundation of supporting each child as they embark on a new "chapter" after the loss of a loved one.

"I want to recognize our outstanding grief support team, volunteers, and donors for the incredible impact they have had through the decades of commitment they've shown for our grief support camps for children," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "I am grateful for their help and support as we transition to a new era for our camp offerings under a unified brand in 2026."

In 2024, Chapters Health supported more than 5,000 children and more than 18,000 adults through its robust bereavement programs including individual counseling, specialized programs for kids such as camp, group sessions, and more.

"It is an honor to help support our team as we focus on growth and expansion of the Camp Brave Heart program in 2026 and beyond," said Reginald B. Riley, Vice President, Support Services & Patient Experience, Chapters Health System. "Through our cohesive approach to camp, we'll be able to make this program available at no cost to families in even more communities across the country."

To learn more about Camp Brave Heart, visit chaptershealth.org/camp.

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA TODAY, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org , like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

