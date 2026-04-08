CHARACTER LAUNCHES NEW ERA WITH CHARACTER HONORS, KICKING OFF AAPI HERITAGE MONTH

Golden Media and Character Introduce an Editorial Platform Expanding into Business, Culture, and Innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than three decades at the forefront of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) entertainment storytelling, Character Media enters a new era as Character, marking an evolution of the iconic publication into a broader editorial platform spanning business, innovation, culture, and global leadership.

Jessica Henwick sits down with Character for the April digital cover story to discuss choosing roles that feel fresh and exciting, exploring complex characters in Vladimir, and how her background influences the stories she wants to tell.

To debut this next chapter, Character will launch Character Honors, an inaugural ceremony taking place on May 1, 2026, at The London West Hollywood. The event will serve as both the official unveiling of the reimagined Character magazine and the kickoff to AAPI Heritage Month.

From the producers of the Unforgettable Awards, the longest-running U.S. awards show celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander excellence in entertainment, Character Honors expands that legacy into a cross-industry gathering, bringing together a highly curated community of founders, investors, and global leaders.

As Character broadens its editorial lens beyond entertainment, the platform will spotlight API voices shaping the future across industries including business, technology, fashion, food, and social impact. The reimagined publication will live across print, digital, and experiential storytelling, anchored by elevated design and in-depth editorial features.

"Character Honors represents the next evolution of what Character has always stood for - storytelling that reflects where culture is going," said Takashi Cheng, Founder of Golden Media. "As we launch this new chapter, we're excited to bring together leaders whose work is shaping the future of influence across industries."

The debut print issue of Character will be unveiled at Character Honors, featuring a new class of honorees whose work exemplifies leadership, innovation, and cultural impact.

About Character

For over 30 years, Character has been the nation's leading print magazine and digital media publisher spotlighting Asian and Pacific Islander stories. Through its print magazine, online articles, video content, and signature events, including the Unforgettable Awards and live concert experiences, Character continues to connect brands and audiences through powerful storytelling that celebrates API voices and culture.

Character is part of Golden Media, an integrated media ecosystem spanning streaming, television, publishing, and live events, dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and building scalable platforms for multicultural storytelling.

SOURCE Character Media