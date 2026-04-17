Jiro Egawa, Bobby Hundreds, Lisa Ling, Nanxi Liu, Ally Maki, Thai Nguyen, Vicky Tsai, and Albert Yang to Be Honored at Character Honors

GoldenTV and Character Present: A New Ceremony Honoring AAPI Leaders Shaping the Future of Business, Culture, and Innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the producers of the Unforgettable Awards, the longest-running awards celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander excellence in entertainment, GoldenTV and Character proudly announce the honorees for the inaugural Character Honors, a celebration of AAPI visionaries and icons shaping culture, business, and the future. Taking place on Friday, May 1, during AAPI Heritage Month, the event officially launches Character's new chapter, marking its transition from Character Media into a broader editorial platform spanning business, innovation, culture, and global leadership.

The inaugural class of honorees for the 2026 Character Honors. Clockwise from left: Albert Yang, Bobby Hundreds, Lisa Ling, Vicky Tsai, Jiro Egawa, Nanxi Liu, Thai Nguyen, and Ally Maki (seated). (Photo by Ken Medilo, courtesy of Character)

The inaugural class of honorees includes:

Jiro Egawa , Senior VP, Platform Growth and Monetization, Xumo — Innovation Leadership Award

, Senior VP, Platform Growth and Monetization, Xumo — Bobby Hundreds , Global Creative Director, Disney Consumer Products and Co-Founder of The Hundreds — Global Trailblazer Award

, Global Creative Director, Disney Consumer Products and Co-Founder of The Hundreds — Lisa Ling , Journalist and Media Personality — Global Impact Award

, Journalist and Media Personality — Nanxi Liu , Co-CEO & Co-Founder, Blaze.tech — Emerging Visionary Award

, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, Blaze.tech — Ally Maki , Founder & CEO, Asian American Girl Club — Community Builder Award

, Founder & CEO, Asian American Girl Club — Thai Nguyen , Fashion Designer — Design and Culture Award

, Fashion Designer — Vicky Tsai , Founder, Tatcha — Toyota Call Your Shot Award

, Founder, Tatcha — Albert Yang, CEO, Din Tai Fung North America — Cultural Game Changer Award

The honorees will be featured on the cover of Character's debut print issue, to be unveiled at Character Honors, alongside a dedicated editorial feature highlighting their achievements and contributions across industries. Held at The London West Hollywood, the ceremony will bring together founders, investors, and industry leaders, and will be hosted by Helen Hong and Gene Kang, with a performance by Katherine Ho.

"Character Honors was created to spotlight the breadth of AAPI leadership shaping the future across industries," said Takashi Cheng, CEO of GoldenTV. "As Character enters its new chapter, this inaugural class embodies that expanded vision, driving meaningful impact across business, innovation, design, and media."

Proceeds from the event, including funds raised through a silent auction, will benefit Make Noise Today, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to empowering AAPI youth through storytelling as a catalyst for equity and cultural change.

GoldenTV and Character Media's inaugural Character Honors is co-presented by sponsor Toyota and executive produced by Kelly Mi Li and Kimmie Kim. For more information, visit www.charactermedia.com/character-honors.

SOURCE Character Media