Chargebee to Support Complex Selling Processes of Large Businesses with Summer 2021 Product Release

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee, the industry-leading Subscription Billing and Revenue Management platform, today announced the general availability of its Summer 2021 Product Release. With this release, Chargebee aims to enable large businesses to further support the complex buying processes of their customers.

With over 3000 customers across the globe clocking an average of 150% YoY revenue growth, Chargebee's Summer 2021 update looks to help businesses sustain their incredible growth. Some of the biggest challenges mid to large businesses face include providing demonstrably fair pricing and billing, quickly acting through price negotiation cycles, and the ability to support their preferred payment methods. To address these challenges, the Summer Release will include the following features:

Fully automated usage-based billing including multi-decimal pricing support that lets businesses win over value-conscious buyers and fine-tune price to value

Dedicated data centers in Australia to power expansion across the Asia Pacific

Dedicated data centers in Australia to power expansion across the Asia Pacific

including additional language support (Croatian, Ukrainian, and Bulgarian); new local forms of payment (iDEAL, Sofort, and Bancontact) 'Discounts' feature that enables enterprise sales organizations to craft more targeted quotes and contracts with item-level discounts

'Offline Checkout' that lets businesses acquire customers in regions that don't support digital payment methods

'One-time checkout' supporting hybrid businesses market products using both recurring and non-recurring pricing models

The release also strengthens key platform capabilities in Data & Analytics (Flexible MRR calculation, Custom reports) and Enterprise Application Integrations (Hubspot, Salesforce, and Netsuite)

"Growth begets complexity," said Krish Subramanian, CEO of Chargebee. " While no business wants to be complex, it's an inevitability that comes as operations scale and businesses are forced to tweak offerings to continue growing their business. This problem is particularly salient for businesses in the $10-$500M revenue range, where their customer base is diversifying. With this summer update, we help throttle that complexity so that companies can continue to grow efficiently."

MakeSpace, the leading US-based on-demand storage solution, used Chargebee to support its expansion from 4 markets to 31 in a year.

"When you build anything as complex as billing, it is inherent that you won't be able to build all of the complex requirements your team desires. You will know this in-house system will break, have issues unless you've dedicated a lot of time and resources to it. Switching to Chargebee has been a big upgrade for us. You are solving the problems we would have a year from now.", said Matthew Busel, who helped implement Chargebee at MakeSpace.

This update to Chargebee's platform is just the latest in a series to help businesses continue to grow. Over the past year, other key improvements include: deep integrations with CRMs and Finance applications like Salesforce, Hubspot, Netsuite, and Intacct, a completely reimagined product catalog to simplify pricing and packaging for large product portfolios, and dedicated data centers in Europe and the Asia Pacific to help businesses with performance and compliance concerns of international expansion.

Read more about Chargebee's Summer 2021 product updates here

About Chargebee

Chargebee is the subscription, billing & revenue management platform that automates revenue operations of over 3000 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. Its SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals - SaaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications etc. manage and grow their revenue by automating operations around subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition and it provides key metrics, reports and insights into their business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee serves businesses across 60 countries, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com, amongst its customers. Learn more at www.chargebee.com

