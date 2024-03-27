ChargeLab Bolsters leadership team with two key hires: VP of Finance and Head of Growth

These strategic leadership additions will enhance operations and accelerate growth

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeLab, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Alfred, CFA, CMA, as Vice President of Finance, and Ariel Maidansky as Head of Growth. These strategic hires reflect ChargeLab's commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it continues to innovate and expand in the rapidly evolving EV charging industry.

Kevin Alfred and Ariel Maidansky join ChargeLab

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and Ariel to ChargeLab," said CEO Zak Lefevre. "Their wealth of experience and expertise will play a crucial role in driving our company's growth and innovation in the EV charging industry. With Kevin leading our finance operations and Ariel spearheading our growth initiatives, we are confident we can accelerate charger deployments in 2024."

Kevin Alfred brings over a decade of experience in cleantech accounting and finance to his new role at ChargeLab. Prior to joining the company, Kevin held key finance positions at SensorSuite Inc. and Our Next Energy. Kevin's leadership is expected to drive efficiency and support the company's long-term growth objectives in the electric vehicle charging sector.

"Joining ChargeLab represents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the forefront of sustainable technology," said Kevin. "I am impressed by ChargeLab's achievements in the EV charging sector, and I look forward to enhancing the company's financial operations and supporting its growth trajectory."

Joining ChargeLab as Head of Growth, Ariel Maidansky brings over 12 years of experience in entrepreneurship and business development. His expertise advising startups such as Wasoko and Biome, as well as bringing his own organization, Envizzo, through a successful acquisition, make Ariel an invaluable asset on the ChargeLab team.

ChargeLab's mission aligns perfectly with my passion for driving impactful change through innovation," Ariel shared. "I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at ChargeLab to expand our market reach and drive adoption at this crucial inflection point."

To learn more about ChargeLab's growth trajectory and career opportunities, visit chargelab.co/jobs .

About ChargeLab

ChargeLab builds software for managing electric vehicle chargers. Its mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab's customers include fleets, building owners, retail stores, and utilities. They leverage ChargeLab's charging station management system and open APIs to manage thousands of EV chargers efficiently.

