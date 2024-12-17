Chargers Win Battle Court Fall Season Championship

Jai-Alai Celebrates 100 Years With Intense Finals and $50,000 Donation

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Magic City Fronton witnessed a historic night on Friday as the Chargers clinched the Battle Court Fall 2024 Championship, capping off a thrilling 15-week season. In a fiercely contested series that came down to a dramatic seventh "sudden death" match, the Chargers triumphed over the favored-to-win Renegades to claim the Fall championship. The Chargers' powerhouse roster — featuring Arta, Benny, El Barba, Gallo, Iturbide, and Zulaika — was pivotal in their season-long dominance and championship victory.

Battle Court Chargers Fall Champions

"Congratulations to the Chargers and the Renegades for giving us a championship finale to remember," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "Their determination and athleticism made every moment a pleasure to watch."

As champions, the Chargers secured a $50,000 donation to the Living Donor Project, their selected charity. The Living Donor Project advocates for and supports live kidney donations, and this contribution will further their mission of saving lives through organ donation. In total, the WJAL's Fall 2024 season benefitted six nonprofit organizations, distributing nearly $70,000 in charitable donations and raising the league's 2024 community contributions to approximately $140,000.

2024 marked the centennial year of jai-alai in South Florida, a milestone year that saw the World Jai-Alai League's popularity soar. The league welcomed high-profile partners and ambassadors, including Grammy Award-winning artist and entrepreneur Pitbull, three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem, and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. This explosive growth has brought fresh energy and a global audience to jai-alai, solidifying its position as one of the most exciting sports in the world.

Fans can now watch live jai-alai action on ESPN3 and wager on matches through the Hard Rock Bet app, the only legal, licensed online betting app in Florida, as well as on DraftKings and FanDuel. These platforms provide even greater access for fans to experience the thrill of jai-alai like never before. The Spring 2025 Battle Court Season kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

About World Jai-Alai League - The World Jai-Alai League is dedicated to revamping the once renowned sport of jai-alai across the globe by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans. For more information, go to www.jaialaiworld.com. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave. in Miami.

