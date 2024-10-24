Chargie Partners with Foundation for California Community Colleges to Install EV Charging Stations Throughout State

Agreement paves way for critical infrastructure at community colleges, state universities, and K-12 institutions

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargie , a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced its selection as an approved vendor by the Foundation for California Community Colleges (FoundationCCC), which supports the largest system of higher education in the nation. This partnership will make Chargie's turnkey EV charging services available to California's educational institutions through FoundationCCC's purchasing programs, including SchoolBuys , CivicBuys , and CollegeBuys .

The collaboration will provide community colleges, state universities, and K-12 institutions with preferred pricing and a streamlined procurement process for essential EV charging solutions. Chargie's comprehensive services include site assessments, design engineering, installation, and ongoing 24/7/365 monitoring and support for EV charging infrastructure. As applicable, the provider will also assist institutions in securing critical rebates, incentives, and grant funds provided by federal, state, and local programs. Over the next five years, California community colleges expect to spend an estimated $60 million on EV charging projects.

"We've seen firsthand the impact this infrastructure has on schools. Not only does it provide charging stations to students, faculty, and staff, but it often also provides much-needed access for the surrounding community of drivers," said Chargie CEO Zach Jennings. "Ensuring these drivers have a reliable place to charge is key to supporting the state's record-setting EV adoption trends."

Based in California, Chargie currently serves local education partners, including the Moreno Valley Unified School District and California State University – Northridge, where it operates more than 90 Level 2 and Level 3 charging stations.

"California is our home. It's where Chargie was founded, and so many of our employees are proud alumni of its school system," Jennings said. "We're honored to have the opportunity to serve the campuses that helped shape us."

As part of its solution for schools, Chargie offers educational programming, networking events, and internships for students pursuing cleantech careers. Participating agencies can learn more about Chargie's solutions at chargie.com.

About Chargie

Chargie is a leading provider of intelligent, intuitive, and reliable electric vehicle charging solutions for modern commercial buildings, multifamily communities, and the growing number of EV drivers. We design, install, manage, and operate leading-edge charging infrastructure around the country for residential properties, office buildings, schools, retail locations, government agencies, fleets, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, and more. Learn more at chargie.com .

About the Foundation for California Community Colleges

The Foundation for California Community Colleges is the official nonprofit foundation to the California Community Colleges system, the largest higher education system in the nation. The Foundation's mission is to benefit, support, and enhance the missions of the California Community College system. Incorporated in 1998, the Foundation works to benefit all California Community College students, colleges, college foundations, and the system as a whole by accelerating paths to economic and social mobility, strengthening communities, and reducing barriers to opportunities for all Californians. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.foundationccc.org .

