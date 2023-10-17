CharIN and American Center for Mobility Join Forces to Champion EV Charging Interoperability

Both EV industry leaders will support charging standard testing to provide a seamless charging experience for drivers in North America

YPSILANTI, Mich., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To support rapid vehicle electrification, the Charging Interface Initiative Inc. (CharIN Inc.) and the American Center for Mobility (ACM) have entered into a MOU to cooperate on strategic priorities related to electric vehicle (EV) charging. The growth in EV production and adoption, along with the expanding number of charging stations from a variety of manufacturers, brings significant challenges, particularly around ensuring all platforms work seamlessly to provide drivers with a convenient charging experience. Together, CharIN and ACM will help accelerate the development and testing of robust industry standards with the ultimate goal of making EV charging better and more attractive than a gas station experience.

CharIN Inc. is a registered association with members across the entire EV charging value chain and open to all interested parties, including leading companies from the automotive sector, charging industry, and other associated industries. CharIN is focused on expanding the global EV network by coordinating companies in the value chain to support and promote open EV industry standards including, SAE J3400, ISO 15118/ DIN SPEC 70121, SAE J1772 and IEC 62196, which are the building blocks of CCS, MCS & NACS and other relevant international standards. CharIN is defining a conformance testing and certification system for all manufacturers implementing those standards.

"CharIN is accelerating the evolution of EV charging standards to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding consumer base," says Erika Myers, Executive Director at CharIN North America. "Partnering with ACM will merge CharIN's knowledge and membership with ACM's open testing and validation facilities to address interoperability issues. Our goal is to establish this industry-led testing facility to support the needs of current and future EV equipment and achieve the perfect customer charging experience."

The American Center for Mobility is a global development center for safe, sustainable, and secure mobility technologies. Perhaps best known for its advanced proving ground for connected and automated vehicles, ACM recently announced plans to move forward on its first phase of an EV Charging and Interoperability test bed as a place where OEMs, CPOs, and EVSE's can access a market representation of chargers and to collaborate to bring seamless charging experiences to consumers.

"A partnership between CharIN and ACM will marry standards with infrastructure for testing and validation," says ACM CEO, Reuben Sarkar. "This will provide a one-stop shop for the mobility industry to collaborate and improve the consumer charging experience."

About American Center for Mobility

ACM offers a one-of-a-kind global development center to transform the way industries advance safe, sustainable, and secure mobility technologies. Located in Southeast Michigan on over 500-acres at the historic Willow Run site in Ypsilanti. ACM offers: an Advanced Mobility Proving Ground with test environments featuring specialized infrastructure, equipment, facilities and resources; An innovation and technology campus with an industrial tech park for the co-location of mobility companies; Event and demonstration areas for showcasing mobility technologies and convening industry activities. ACM is open to private industry, start-ups, government, standards bodies, and academia.

For more information about ACM, visit acmwillowrun.org .

About CharIN

The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) Inc. serves as a leading industry association bringing CharIN's global approach to decarbonization through the electrification of North American transport. Convening together industrywide e-mobility stakeholders including automakers, charging station manufacturers, component suppliers, energy providers, government officials, and grid operators, our organization assists members in coordinating, advancing, and advocating for interoperability across electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Driving forward the widely-adopted Combined Charging System (CCS) and the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) platforms, CharIN works to ensure all electric vehicles – from light-duty passenger cars to freight trucks, e-ferries, ships, and planes – can work seamlessly with available charging stations and services. CharIN serves as a pivotal, unified voice for industry-standard, interoperable charging technologies and best practices, working with federal, state, and local regulatory agencies and policymakers to unleash innovation and encourage the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in municipal, commercial, and private use.

For more information about CharIN, visit https://www.charin.global/ .

