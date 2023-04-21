Charla Aldous, Brent Walker on D Magazine's List of Best Lawyers in Dallas 2023

Lawyers once again honored for their representation of plaintiffs in injury, death cases

DALLAS, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D Magazine and their fellow lawyers have named Charla Aldous and Brent Walker of Dallas' Aldous\Walker LLP to D Magazine's list of Best Lawyers for 2023.

This marks the 13th year Ms. Aldous has made the list and the sixth time Mr. Walker has done so. Mr. Walker was also named to the magazine's list of Best Lawyers in Dallas Under 40 in 2018. Both lawyers are singled out for their work on behalf of plaintiffs in the areas of personal injury, product liability and medical liability.

D Magazine names lawyers to the annual list through a multi-step process that begins with nominations from their peers. The D Magazine editorial staff then sorts and counts the nominations before handing the list to an independent panel for review. The final list is published in the May edition of the magazine.

"This is one of those honors that means an awful lot because it's based on the thoughts and opinions of the lawyers right here in Dallas, who tend to know us best," Ms. Aldous said.

In the last 12 months, Ms. Aldous and Mr. Walker have won a $21 million verdict on behalf of their client Carlos Rojas, who was left in a vegetative state following surgery for a broken leg. They also secured confidential settlements for a man who fell from a scissor lift and was left quadriplegic, a little girl left profoundly brain-injured by a defective product, a young girl crushed by a crane and a driver who was burned over 80 percent of his body when his truck was rear-ended.

The two also represent Dr. Ximena Lopez pro bono in her fight to continue providing gender-affirming care to trans youth and teens.

"We work on the kinds of cases where people's lives have been changed forever," Mr. Walker says. "It's important work and it's an honor to have others recognize that."

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com .

