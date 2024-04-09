CHARLES & COLVARD ANNOUNCES NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR ACTRESS SKYLER SAMUELS

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab-created Made, Not Mined™ gems, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with American actress, Skyler Samuels, the Company's new brand ambassador.

Samuels is best known for her roles in television series such as Wizards of Waverly Place, The Nine Lives of Chloe King, Marvel's The Gifted, Scream Queens, and American Horror Story. Samuels was handpicked to headline Hallmark Channel's prequel movie series, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, in 2023. Skyler will debut two new Aurora mystery movies later this year.

"Everyone deserves a little sparkle in their life, and I love that Charles & Colvard delivers that in a sustainable way. I am thrilled to find a brand that shares my affection for lab-grown diamonds and moissanite," said Skyler Samuels.

As Charles & Colvard's new brand ambassador, Samuels will be the new face of the Company's mission to create conflict-free, beautiful, and ethical fine jewelry. Campaigns will be launched across various organic and paid channels, beginning with the Company's upcoming Mother's Day promotion.

"Skyler Samuels shares our passion for lab-grown gems and our appreciation for responsibly made fine jewelry, which makes her a natural fit to represent our brand," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard. "We are excited to partner with Skyler to bring more awareness to the Charles & Colvard brand, but also to educate consumers on the benefits of choosing lab-grown gems, such as our Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab-grown diamonds," continued O'Connell.

To preview Skyler's debut campaign, visit Skyler Samuels for Charles & Colvard.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes that fine jewelry should be as ethical as it is exquisite. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite (a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide). The Company brings revolutionary gems and fine jewelry to market by using exclusively Made, not Mined™ above ground gemstones and a dedication to 100% recycled precious metals. The Company's Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab grown diamond brands provide exceptional quality, incredible value and a conscious approach to bridal, high fashion, and everyday jewelry. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park region. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

