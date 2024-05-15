CHARLES & COLVARD ANNOUNCES REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company that specializes in moissanite and lab grown diamonds, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a one-for-ten (1:10) reverse split of the Company's common stock, no par value per share (the "Reverse Stock Split"), to be effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on May 17, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). The Reverse Stock Split is intended to bring the Company into compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. The Company expects its common stock to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of the commencement of trading on May 17, 2024 with a new CUSIP number of 159765205. The ticker symbol for the Company stock will remain "CTHR."

The Company's shareholders at a special meeting held on May 7, 2024, approved a proposal to amend the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation to effect a Reverse Stock Split at a ratio within a range from any whole number between one-for-ten to one-for-fifteen, as determined by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion. The Company filed the Articles of Amendment to its Restated Articles of Incorporation with the North Carolina Secretary of State on May 14, 2024.

Information for Shareholders

The Reverse Stock Split will, as of the Effective Date, reduce the number of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from approximately 30,344,955 to approximately 3,034,496. The total authorized number of shares of common stock will remain the same. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split, and fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The Company's common stock will continue to have no par value per share. No further action on the part of shareholders will be required to implement the Reverse Stock Split.

The Company's transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC ("Equiniti"), will act as its exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Equiniti will provide instructions to any shareholders with physical stock certificates regarding the process for exchanging their certificates for split-adjusted shares into "book-entry form." Shares held by shareholders in "street name" will have their accounts automatically credited by their brokerage firm, bank or other nominee, as will any shareholders who held their shares in book-entry form at Equiniti. Equiniti can be reached at (877) 248-6417 or (718) 921-8317.

Impact on Equity Incentives

Proportionate adjustments will be made to the per-share exercise price, grant price, purchase price and/or the number of shares subject to all then outstanding stock options, restricted stock units and other awards (collectively, the "Equity Awards") issued under the Company's 2008 Stock Incentive Plan and 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (each, a "Plan" and, collectively, the "Plans"), which will result in a proportional decrease in the number of shares of the Company's common stock reserved for issuance upon exercise of such Equity Awards. The number of shares then reserved for issuance under the Plans will be reduced proportionately based upon the Reverse Stock Split. All share and per share amounts in the Company's financial statements and the notes thereto will be retroactively adjusted for all periods to give effect to the Reverse Stock Split.

Additional information about the Reverse Stock Split can be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2024, a copy of which is available at www.sec.gov or at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/ under the Financials tab.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes that fine jewelry should be as ethical as it is exquisite. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite (a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide). The Company brings revolutionary gems and fine jewelry to market by using exclusively Made, not Mined™ above ground gemstones and a dedication to 100% recycled precious metals. The Company's Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab grown diamond brands provide exceptional quality, incredible value and a conscious approach to bridal, high fashion, and everyday jewelry. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park region. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements expressing expectations regarding our future and projections relating to our products, sales, revenues, and earnings are typical of such statements and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations, and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in predicting the future. You should be aware that although the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, our actual results may differ materially from those projected, stated, or implied in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in more detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur except as required by the federal securities laws, and you are urged to review and consider disclosures that we make in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, that discuss other factors relevant to our business.

