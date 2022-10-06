Charles & Colvard® Launches Lab Grown Precious Gemstones Giving Their Conscious Fine Jewelry Bold New Color

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR)

When Charles & Colvard CEO, Don O'Connell, said the Research Triangle Park, NC based company was "on the move," he certainly meant it.

Featuring lab grown ruby, sapphire, and emerald gemstones, the new conscious color collection also includes Caydia® lab grown diamonds and showcases the above-ground stones with artistic silhouettes and higher carat designs. You can shop Charles & Colvard's new color collection, and all their Made, Not Mined™ fine jewelry via their website, www.charlesandcolvard.com. “Our new color vision will not only introduce exciting new product, but it’s also driving a bold new direction for our brand,” says Hillary Watson, Senior Director of Sales and Merchandising. “We’re honored that the industry continues to look to us for bridal, moissanite, and lab grown diamond jewelry standards, and we think they’re going to love what this new era and look brings forward to those collections as well.”

With three major launches unveiled in three months' time, their latest announcement - new lab grown precious gemstones in color - is another big milestone for the company and adds a colorful new dimension to their already impressive Made, Not Mined™ fine jewelry repertoire.

With dynamic movement and bold pops of color, these new pieces showcase lab grown precious gemstones that are manmade and graded by certified GIA experts to meet their superior AAA quality. Besides the obvious benefits to mother earth, the growing of precious gemstones allows for the color to be highly curated and produces clarity and polish standards of an "excellent" grading. (Something mined gemstones can rarely tout.)

Made for the fashion-forward woman who has no desire to blend in - these colorful new pieces are perfectly timed with a recent runway fashion appetite that Vogue and other fashion magazines have referred to as an "uncontainable maximalist" style.

Senior Director of Sales and Merchandising, Hillary Watson, says that being "on trend" is just a bonus and that adding precious gemstones to Charles & Colvard's product mix is another way the company is showcasing their commitment to redefine the fine jewelry industry.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

