Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Comments on a Letter from Riverstyx Capital Management to Charles & Colvard Shareholders

Notes that Purported Nomination of Director Candidates by a Riverstyx Principal Is Invalid and that the Nominations Will Not be Recognized

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ("Charles & Colvard" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTHR) today commented on a letter sent to the Company's shareholders and released publicly by Riverstyx Capital Management, LLC ("Riverstyx"). The Company provided the following statement in response:

On August 27, Charles & Colvard received a purported notice (the "Notice") from Ben Franklin, a principal of Riverstyx Capital Management, indicating his intention to nominate three candidates to stand for election to Charles & Colvard's Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting (the "Annual Meeting").

Like most public companies, Charles & Colvard's Bylaws require a shareholder that wishes to nominate candidates for election to provide the Company with advance notice and relevant information regarding the shareholder and its candidates. The aim of such provisions, which numerous courts have recognized as valid, is to ensure that the Board and shareholders have adequate information with which to evaluate candidates and make an informed decision about the nomination and election of directors.

The Notice failed to comply with the clear requirements of the Company's 2011 Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), which are consistent with the Bylaws of the majority of public companies in relevant respects. Among many other deficiencies, the Notice omitted basic and critical information required by the Bylaws, such as:

The biographies and work histories of the candidates; The ownership stakes of the candidates and of the nominating person (Mr. Franklin) and his affiliates and associates, which appear to include various entities that own the Company's stock that are not even mentioned in the Notice; and The consent of each candidate to serve as a director.



After a comprehensive review of the Notice and its deficiencies, and with input from its advisors, the Board today notified Mr. Franklin that the Notice is invalid. Mr. Franklin waited until the day before the last day of the nomination window to deliver the deficient Notice. Accordingly, the Company will not recognize Mr. Franklin's nominations. Any proxies submitted, or votes cast, for the election of Mr. Franklin's candidates will be disregarded.

Charles & Colvard's Board is committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders and has invited Mr. Franklin to share his perspectives on the Company's business and strategy directly with the Board. The Board and management team look forward to constructively engaging with Mr. Franklin.

Charles & Colvard's Board will make a recommendation to shareholders with respect to the upcoming Annual Meeting and director elections in due course. Charles & Colvard shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes that fine jewelry should be as ethical as it is exquisite. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite (a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide). The Company brings revolutionary gems and fine jewelry to market by using exclusively Made, not Mined™ above ground gemstones and a dedication to 100% recycled precious metals. The Company's Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab grown diamond brands provide exceptional quality, incredible value and a conscious approach to bridal, high fashion, and everyday jewelry. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park region. For more information, please visit https://www.charlesandcolvard.com/.

