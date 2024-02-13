CHARLES & COLVARD REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Conference Call with Accompanying Slide Presentation Scheduled Today at 4:30 PM ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company that specializes in moissanite and lab grown diamonds, reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("Second Quarter Fiscal 2024").

Management Commentary

"We acknowledge the recent industry shift has presented us with numerous challenges and has significantly impacted our earnings. However, we do not believe this setback will deter our progress or hinder our long-term growth and strategic initiatives. We remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of the Company.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Launched MADE Shopping TM , the Company's new owned multimedia network;

, the Company's new owned multimedia network; Introduced madeshopping.com, the Company's new owned transactional website in support of MADE Shopping TM programming;

programming; Launched two strategic drop-ship partnerships—with Fred Meyer Jewelers and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, or The Exchange;

Introduced Caydia ® lab grown diamond finished jewelry products in select Helzberg Diamonds Stores;

lab grown diamond finished jewelry products in select Helzberg Diamonds Stores; Expanded charlesandcolvard.com assortment to include 126 new Forever One TM moissanite and Caydia ® lab grown diamond fine jewelry styles;

moissanite and Caydia lab grown diamond fine jewelry styles; Debuted lab grown diamond finished jewelry products with drop-ship and marketplace partners, including Amazon, Belk.com, eBay, ShopHQ and Walmart.com;

Partnered with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. during the month of October to host a social media giveaway campaign;

Sponsored Raleigh Magazine 's Cocktail Classic event in November; and

's Cocktail Classic event in November; and Appeared in numerous brand and product placements, including TODAY.com, theknot.com, Brides.com, JCKonline.com, Insider.com, and MarieClaire.com.

Financial Summary for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

(Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to Quarter Ended December 31, 2022)

Net sales of $7.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of 24% from $10.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

for the quarter, a decrease of 24% from in the year-ago quarter. In the Online Channels segment, which consists of e-commerce outlets including charlesandcolvard.com, moissaniteoutlet.com, charlesandcolvarddirect.com, madeshopping.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship retail and other pure-play e-commerce outlets, net sales of $6.7 million , representing 84% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $7.8 million , or 76% of total net sales in the year-ago quarter.

, representing 84% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to , or 76% of total net sales in the year-ago quarter. In the Traditional segment, which consists of wholesale and brick-and-mortar customers, net sales of $1.3 million , representing 16% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $2.5 million , or 24% of total net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

, representing 16% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to , or 24% of total net sales, in the year-ago quarter. Finished jewelry net sales of $7.4 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Loose jewel net sales of $0.5 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross profit was $2.9 million , or a gross margin of 36% for the quarter, compared to gross profit of $4.3 million , or gross margin of 41% in the year-ago quarter.

, or a gross margin of 36% for the quarter, compared to gross profit of , or gross margin of 41% in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses increased 5% to $5.8 million for the quarter, compared to $5.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

for the quarter, compared to in the year-ago quarter. Net loss was $2.9 million , or $0.09 loss per diluted share for the quarter, compared to net loss of $1.0 million , or $0.03 loss per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

, or loss per diluted share for the quarter, compared to net loss of , or loss per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were 30.3 million for the quarter, consistent with the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $11.1 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $15.6 million as of June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $4.5 million. Total inventory decreased to $25.8 million as of December 31, 2023, down from $26.8 million as of June 30, 2023, and down from $35.0 million as of December 31, 2022. The Company had no debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023.

Investor Conference Call

Charles & Colvard will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Live Call-In Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 875-6912 (U.S. toll-free) or (412) 317-6708 (international) and asking to be joined into the Charles & Colvard call.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call and accompanying presentation slides via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/346/49753.

A replay of this conference call will be available until February 20, 2024 at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll-free) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The replay conference code is 7480158. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes that fine jewelry should be as ethical as it is exquisite. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite (a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide). The Company brings revolutionary gems and fine jewelry to market by using exclusively Made, not MinedTM above ground gemstones and a dedication to 100% recycled precious metals. The Company's Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab grown diamond brands provide exceptional quality, incredible value and a conscious approach to bridal, high fashion, and everyday jewelry. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park region. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements expressing expectations regarding our future and projections relating to our products, sales, revenues, and earnings are typical of such statements and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations, and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in predicting the future. You should be aware that although the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, our actual results may differ materially from those projected, stated, or implied in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including, but not limited to, (1) our business and our results of operations could be materially adversely affected as a result of general economic and market conditions; (2) our future financial performance depends upon increased consumer acceptance, growth of sales of our products, and operational execution of our strategic initiatives; (3) we face intense competition in the worldwide gemstone and jewelry industry; (4) we have historically been dependent on a single supplier for substantially all of our silicon carbide, or SiC, crystals, the raw materials we use to produce moissanite jewels; if our supply of high-quality SiC crystals is interrupted, our business may be materially harmed; (5) constantly evolving privacy regulatory regimes are creating new legal compliance challenges; (6) our information technology, or IT, infrastructure, and our network has been and may be impacted by a cyber-attack or other security incident as a result of the rise of cybersecurity events; (7) we are subject to certain risks due to our international operations, distribution channels and vendors; (8) our business and our results of operations could be materially adversely affected as a result of our inability to fulfill orders on a timely basis; (9) we are currently dependent on a limited number of distributor and retail partners in our Traditional segment for the sale of our products; (10) we may experience quality control challenges from time to time that can result in lost revenue and harm to our brands and reputation; (11) the effects of COVID-19 and other potential future public health crises, epidemics, pandemics or similar events on our business, operating results, and cash flows are uncertain; (12) seasonality of our business may adversely affect our net sales and operating income; (13) our operations could be disrupted by natural disasters; (14) sales of moissanite and lab grown diamond jewelry could be dependent upon the pricing of precious metals, which is beyond our control; (15) our current customers may potentially perceive us as a competitor in the finished jewelry business; (16) if the e-commerce opportunity changes dramatically or if e-commerce technology or providers change their models, our results of operations may be adversely affected; (17) governmental regulation and oversight might adversely impact our operations; (18) the execution of our business plans could significantly impact our liquidity; (19) we are subject to arbitration, litigation and demands, which could result in significant liability and costs, and impact our resources and reputation; (20) the financial difficulties or insolvency of one or more of our major customers or their lack of willingness and ability to market our products could adversely affect results; (21) negative or inaccurate information on social media could adversely impact our brand and reputation; (22) we rely on assumptions, estimates, and data to calculate certain of our key metrics and real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; (23) we may not be able to adequately protect our intellectual property, which could harm the value of our products and brands and adversely affect our business; (24) environmental, social, and governance matters may impact our business, reputation, financial condition, and results of operations; (25) if we fail to evaluate, implement, and integrate strategic acquisition or disposition opportunities successfully, our business may suffer; (26) our failure to maintain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market's continued listing requirements could result in the delisting of our common stock; (27) some anti-takeover provisions of our charter documents may delay or prevent a takeover of our Company; and (28) we cannot guarantee that our share repurchase program will be utilized to the full value approved, or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value and repurchases we consummate could increase the volatility of the price of our common stock and could have a negative impact on our available cash balance, in addition to the other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur except as required by the federal securities laws, and you are urged to review and consider disclosures that we make in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, that discuss other factors relevant to our business.

- Financial Tables Follow –

CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $ 7,905,639

$ 10,366,122

$ 12,858,662

$ 17,740,204

Cost of goods sold

5,049,947



6,071,775



8,058,454



10,157,785

Gross profit

2,855,692



4,294,347



4,800,208



7,582,419

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing

4,296,324



4,339,684



7,018,289



7,447,630

General and administrative

1,497,061



1,187,955



3,351,329



2,601,431

Total operating expenses

5,793,385



5,527,639



10,369,618



10,049,061

Loss from operations

(2,937,693)



(1,233,292)



(5,569,410)



(2,466,642)

Other income (expense):























Interest income

77,359



59,574



169,619



99,776

Interest expense

(5,571)



-



(5,571)



-

Total other income (expense), net

71,788



59,574



164,048



99,776

Loss before income taxes

(2,865,905)



(1,173,718)



(5,405,362)



(2,366,866)

Income tax benefit

-



131,937



-



434,893

Net loss $ (2,865,905)

$ (1,041,781)

$ (5,405,362)

$ (1,931,973)





















































Net loss per common share:























Basic $ (0.09)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.06)

Diluted $ (0.09)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.06)



























Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per common share:























Basic

30,344,955



30,344,954



30,344,955



30,408,018

Diluted

30,344,955



30,344,954



30,344,955



30,408,018





























CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, 2023 (unaudited)

June 30, 2023

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,772,124

$ 10,446,532

Restricted cash

5,315,063



5,122,379

Accounts receivable, net

1,528,476



380,085

Inventory, net

9,879,556



7,476,046

Note receivable

250,000



250,000

Prepaid expenses and other assets

937,767



901,354

Total current assets

23,682,986



24,576,396

Long-term assets:











Inventory, net

15,882,879



19,277,530

Property and equipment, net

2,638,983



2,491,569

Intangible assets, net

338,222



305,703

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,872,832



2,183,232

Other assets

49,658



49,658

Total long-term assets

20,782,574



24,307,692

TOTAL ASSETS $ 44,465,560

$ 48,884,088















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 6,049,022

$ 4,786,155

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

892,147



880,126

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,404,825



1,395,479

Total current liabilities

8,345,994



7,061,760

Long-term liabilities:











Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

1,631,724



2,047,742

Total long-term liabilities

1,631,724



2,047,742

Total liabilities

9,977,718



9,109,502

Commitments and contingencies











Shareholders' equity:











Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 30,733,358 shares issued and 30,344,955 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 30,912,108 shares issued and 30,523,705 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023

57,242,211



57,242,211

Additional paid-in capital

26,324,537



26,205,919

Treasury stock, at cost, 388,403 shares at











both December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023

(489,979)



(489,979)

Accumulated deficit

(48,588,927)



(43,183,565)

Total shareholders' equity

34,487,842



39,774,586

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 44,465,560

$ 48,884,088



CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net loss $ (5,405,362)

$ (1,931,973)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

357,019



308,900

Stock-based compensation

118,618



174,725

Provision for uncollectible accounts

117,000



-

Provision for sales returns

154,000



422,000

Inventory write-downs

-



119,000

Provision for accounts receivable discounts

5,793



4,899

Deferred income taxes

-



(434,893)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

(1,425,184)



(292,951)

Inventory

991,141



(1,601,247)

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

273,987



(247,025)

Accounts payable

1,262,867



459,640

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(394,651)



(529,418)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,944,772)



(3,054,293)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of property and equipment

(495,302)



(617,283)

Payments for intangible assets

(41,650)



(30,658)

Net cash used in investing activities

(536,952)



(647,941)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from line of credit

500,000



-

Payments on line of credit

(500,000)



-

Repurchases of common stock

-



(451,815)

Net cash used in financing activities

-



(451,815)















NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(4,481,724)



(4,154,049)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

15,568,911



21,179,340

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 11,087,187

$ 17,025,291















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ -

$ 5,900

Cash paid during the period for interest expense

2,875



-

















Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets:

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,772,124

$ 10,446,532

Restricted cash



5,315,063



5,122,379

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

$ 11,087,187

$ 15,568,911



