CHARLES & COLVARD REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company that specializes in moissanite and lab grown diamonds, reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("Third Quarter Fiscal 2024").

Management Commentary

"We remain committed to growth despite a challenging third quarter. We believe our strategic initiatives, continued investments in innovative technology, and dedication to providing a more seamless omnichannel consumer experience will position us for future success. Although we experienced softness during the quarter, we feel pleased by our growth in repeat customers on our owned property, charlesandcolvard.com, and consumer response to new products and marketing initiatives. We believe the evolution of our product portfolio, from loose gems to bridal-focused jewelry to fine jewelry catering to a variety of audiences, speaks to the strength and longevity of our brand," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of the Company.

"We believe in the power of storytelling through our brand partners, such as our new celebrity brand ambassador, Skyler Samuels, and look forward to building further brand awareness and loyalty as consumers discover our products via a relatable lens," concluded O'Connell.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Announced strategic partnership with American actress Skyler Samuels , the Company's new brand ambassador;

, the Company's new brand ambassador; Expanded both product brands on charlesandcolvard.com;

Conducted successful Valentine's Day Sale on charlesandcolvard.com;

Announced strategic shift within Traditional segment with launch of charlesandcolvarddirect.com for independent jewelers and retailers;

Introduced the Company's newest gemstone brand, Forever Bright™; and

Appeared in numerous brand and product placements, including theknot.com, MarieClaire.com, USAToday.com, NYPost.com, Byrdie.com, NationalJeweler.com, and ETOnline.com.

Financial Summary for Third Quarter Fiscal 2024

(Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Compared to Quarter Ended March 31, 2023)

Net sales of $5.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of 21% from $6.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

for the quarter, a decrease of 21% from in the year-ago quarter. In the Online Channels segment, which consists of e-commerce outlets including charlesandcolvard.com, moissaniteoutlet.com, charlesandcolvarddirect.com, madeshopping.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship retail and other pure-play e-commerce outlets, net sales of $4.1 million , representing 77% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $4.6 million , or 70% of total net sales in the year-ago quarter.

, representing 77% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to , or 70% of total net sales in the year-ago quarter. In the Traditional segment, which consists of wholesale and brick-and-mortar customers, net sales of $1.2 million , representing 23% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $2.0 million , or 30% of total net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

, representing 23% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to , or 30% of total net sales, in the year-ago quarter. Finished jewelry net sales of $4.9 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Loose jewel net sales of $400,000 for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross profit was $1.2 million , or a gross margin of 23% for the quarter, compared to gross profit of $2.1 million , or gross margin of 32% in the year-ago quarter.

, or a gross margin of 23% for the quarter, compared to gross profit of , or gross margin of 32% in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses increased 13% to $4.9 million for the quarter, compared to $4.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

for the quarter, compared to in the year-ago quarter. Net loss was $3.6 million , or $0.12 loss per diluted share for the quarter, compared to net loss of $8.4 million , or $0.28 loss per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

, or loss per diluted share for the quarter, compared to net loss of , or loss per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were 30.3 million for the quarter, consistent with the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $9.2 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $15.6 million as of June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $6.4 million. Total inventory decreased to $25.3 million as of March 31, 2024, down from $26.8 million as of June 30, 2023, and down from $33.3 million as of March 31, 2023. The Company had $500,000 short-term outstanding debt as of March 31, 2024.

CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 5,261,966

$ 6,641,799

$ 18,120,629

$ 24,382,003

Cost of goods sold

4,076,081



4,493,125



12,134,535



14,650,910

Gross profit

1,185,885



2,148,674



5,986,094



9,731,093



























Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing

3,684,506



3,267,436



10,702,796



10,715,066

General and administrative

1,199,511



1,053,357



4,550,841



3,654,788

Total operating expenses

4,884,017



4,320,793



15,253,637



14,369,854

Loss from operations

(3,698,132)



(2,172,119)



(9,267,543)



(4,638,761)

Other income (expense):























Interest income

74,528



69,159



244,146



168,935

Interest and other expense

(9,103)



-



(14,672)



-

Total other income, net

65,425



69,159



229,474



168,935

Loss before income taxes

(3,632,707)



(2,102,960)



(9,038,069)



(4,469,826)

Income tax expense

-



(6,293,048)



-



(5,858,155)

Net loss $ (3,632,707)

$ (8,396,008)

$ (9,038,069)

$ (10,327,981)





















































Net loss income per common share:























Basic $ (0.12)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.34)

Diluted $ (0.12)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.34)



























Weighted average number of shares used

in computing net loss income per

common share:























Basic

30,344,955



30,344,954



30,344,955



30,387,303

Diluted

30,344,955



30,344,954



30,344,955



30,387,303



CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31, 2024 (unaudited)



June 30, 2023

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,685,729



$ 10,446,532

Restricted cash



5,553,873





5,122,379

Accounts receivable, net



566,570





380,085

Inventory, net



10,439,754





7,476,046

Note receivable



250,000





250,000

Prepaid expenses and other assets



794,218





901,354

Total current assets



21,290,144





24,576,396

Long-term assets:















Inventory, net



14,867,933





19,277,530

Property and equipment, net



2,699,133





2,491,569

Intangible assets, net



340,528





305,703

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,715,475





2,183,232

Other assets



49,660





49,658

Total long-term assets



19,672,729





24,307,692

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 40,962,873



$ 48,884,088



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 5,865,435



$ 4,786,155

Short-term borrowings under line of credit



500,000





-

Operating lease liabilities, current portion



898,217





880,126

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



1,356,264





1,395,479

Total current liabilities



8,619,916





7,061,760

Long-term liabilities:















Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



1,417,478





2,047,742

Total long-term liabilities



1,417,478





2,047,742

Total liabilities



10,037,394





9,109,502

Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity:















Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares

authorized; 30,733,358 shares issued and 30,344,955

shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 30,912,108

shares issued and 30,523,705 shares outstanding at

June 30, 2023



57,242,211





57,242,211

Additional paid-in capital



26,394,881





26,205,919

Treasury stock, at cost, 388,403 shares

at both March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023



(489,979)





(489,979)

Accumulated deficit



(52,221,634)





(43,183,565)

Total shareholders' equity



30,925,479





39,774,586

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 40,962,873



$ 48,884,088



CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net loss $ (9,038,069)

$ (10,327,981) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities:









Depreciation and amortization

530,161



477,285 Stock-based compensation

188,961



209,319 Provision for uncollectible accounts

107,000



(18,000) Provision for sales returns

(160,000)



59,000 Inventory write-downs

-



119,000 Provision for accounts receivable discounts

11,976



42 Deferred income taxes

-



5,851,904 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(145,461)



1,246,221 Inventory

1,445,889



64,514 Prepaid expenses and other assets

574,892



756,554 Accounts payable

1,079,280



(1,284,419) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(651,388)



(980,909) Net cash used in operating activities

(6,056,759)



(3,827,470)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Purchases of property and equipment

(723,256)



(884,030) Payments for intangible assets

(49,294)



(45,397) Net cash used in investing activities

(772,550)



(929,427)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from line of credit

500,000



- Repurchases of common stock

-



(451,815) Net cash provided by (used in) provided by financing activities

500,000



(451,815)











NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(6,329,309)



(5,208,712) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

15,568,911



21,179,340 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 9,239,602

$ 15,970,628











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the period for taxes $ 16,486

$ 5,900 Cash paid during the period for interest expense $ 10,770

$ -















Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets:

March 31,

2024



June 30,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,685,729



$ 10,446,532 Restricted cash



5,553,873





5,122,379 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

$ 9,239,602



$ 15,568,911

