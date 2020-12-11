Charles & Colvard to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized lab created gemstone company specializing in fine jewelry, announced that Don O'Connell, President and CEO, and Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET.



A link to the live webcast of the presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its newly introduced CaydiaTM lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit https://www.charlesandcolvard.com/.

