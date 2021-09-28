Charles & Colvard to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, October 7, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab created gemstones, announced today that it will be presenting at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on October 5-6, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at [email protected] or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever One™ moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

