Charles & Colvard to Present at the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Investor Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR or the "Company"), a globally recognized lab created gemstone company specializing in fine jewelry, announced that Don O'Connell, President and CEO, and Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 15-17, 2021.

The presentation will be prerecorded and a link to the on-demand presentation will be available on Monday, March 15 on the Events page of the Company's investor relations website: https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its premium Caydia™ lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

