Charles Adkins Appointed as President of the Hedera Council

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hedera Council today announced the appointment of Charles Adkins as its new President. Adkins brings a wealth of experience in web 3 technology – including key roles at prominent web3 organizations such as Aptos and Polygon – as well as in finance, government, and consumer brands, making him a valuable addition to the Hedera leadership team and bringing a new set of relationships to the Hedera ecosystem.

Adkins expressed his excitement about joining Hedera. "I've always been very interested in the Hedera protocol and the technology, but equally, if not more importantly, in the governance model and the impressive, global Governing Council. Over the several decades that I've been in technology, I've seen that enterprise and government adoption holds the promise to enable the use of new technology by the masses. Hedera's approach to governance and relationships with some of the world's largest organizations has put them in a great position to be the distributed ledger technology (DLT) of choice for the largest use cases requiring scale and security."

Brett McDowell, Chair of the Hedera Council, commented, "We are thrilled to have Charles join us as President. His caliber of experience and expertise in financial services, government administration, go-to-market strategy, and web3 technology uniquely qualifies Charles to serve as the next President of Hedera. His unbridled enthusiasm for Hedera's unique competitive advantage in this emerging market is inspiring, especially considering his executive experience at other respected web3 platform companies."

Adkins was most recently the Global Lead-Business Development at Aptos, where he established relationships with Microsoft, EY, and Google. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Strategy at LandVault, and before that was Vice President overseeing Enterprise Applications & Financial Services for Polygon Labs. He also held marketing leadership roles at Nike, Red Bull, and the Walt Disney Company, and worked for the U.S. Department of the Treasury in a security-cleared role, overseeing a staff of over 120 people, and at Morgan Stanley. Adkins also formerly served as a Startup Mentor at Outlier Ventures, with over 80% of his mentees receiving seed or Series A funding upon program exit.

Hedera is an open source, leaderless proof-of-stake network. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, COFRA Holdings, DBS Bank, Dell, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, The London School of Economics (LSE), Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

