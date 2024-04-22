Charles Copher Killed, One Other Injured in Motorcycle vs. Truck Collision on S.H. 29

LLANO COUNTY, Texas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is deeply saddened by the tragic motorcycle versus truck accident that occurred on March 30, 2024, just after 4:30 p.m. along S.H. 29 in Llano County, TX. The incident resulted in the loss of 50-year-old Charles Copher's life and left another individual injured.

Details About the Llano County Truck vs. Motorcycle Accident:

According to authorities, Charles Copher and a 47-year-old woman were traveling on a westbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle on State Highway 29, approaching the Wootan Lane intersection when the accident occurred.

Officials indicate that a delivery truck, which had been facing westbound in the south shoulder in an area equipped with mailboxes, attempted a left turn across both lanes of the highway onto northbound Wootan Lane at an unsafe time. This resulted in a collision between the front-end of the motorcycle and the right side of the truck.

Copher incurred reportedly critical injuries as a result of the wreck, and the female passenger of the motorcycle suffered moderate injuries as well. They were each transported to local medical facilities by EMS for necessary treatment. However, despite medical efforts, Copher was ultimately unable to overcome the severity of his injuries and was declared deceased.

Currently, additional details pertaining to this incident are not available as the investigation is currently ongoing.

