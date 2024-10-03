Charles Dadswell to step down as General Counsel, Illumina initiates search for successor

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced that after 11 years of service, Charles "Chuck" Dadswell will step down as General Counsel and Secretary on October 3. Dadswell has agreed to remain an Illumina employee, serving as an advisor to CEO Jacob Thaysen and the Board of Directors, through March 31, 2025. Scott Davies has been named acting General Counsel and Secretary while the company conducts a search for Dadswell's permanent successor.

Dadswell joined the company as General Counsel in 2013, following a distinguished career providing legal counsel to the biotechnology sector. Most recently, he oversaw the company's successful challenge in the European Court of Justice of the European Commission's jurisdiction over Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL.

"Throughout his tenure, Chuck has been a valuable advisor to Illumina's leadership team and its Board of Directors. He is a respected industry leader whose expertise and advice helped Illumina reach the industry leadership role it holds today," said Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina. "I want to personally thank Chuck for his advice and assistance as I was joining Illumina. I speak for everyone at Illumina when I say how appreciative we are for his many contributions to our organization."

"I've watched and been a part of Illumina growing from a start-up to one of the most important and innovative companies in the world, and I'm proud to have been a part of that journey," said Charles Dadswell, General Counsel and Secretary. "The company's talented employees, innovative technologies, and critical mission have significantly accelerated science and medicine to the benefit of millions of people around the world. I want to thank all the colleagues with whom I've had the opportunity to work."

Scott Davies, serving as interim General Counsel and Secretary, joined Illumina in 2009. He most recently served as Vice President, Legal – Chief Corporate Counsel and Assistant Secretary.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

