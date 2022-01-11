Charles IT Acquires Managed Services Provider NST Systems, Inc.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles IT, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity and compliance services, has acquired NST Systems Inc. to expand its offerings throughout Connecticut and metro New York.

Charles IT specializes in meeting the IT needs of highly regulated industries, helping clients navigate disaster recovery, cloud services, and complex compliance, from HIPAA to CMCC and DFARS.

NST Systems brings more than 27 years of experience in IT consulting and managed IT services, with an emphasis on data loss prevention, disaster backup and recovery, 24/7 monitoring, and live support for small and mid-size businesses.

"We're very excited to bring on board a company with such a consistently high level of customer service that mirrors our own core values, and we look forward to continuing to provide clients with fast response, improved ROI on their IT, and confidence in their systems," says Foster Charles, Founder and CEO of Charles IT.

Charles IT boasts an average response time under 5-minutes, and time to resolution of just 5.5 hours, placing the company in the top 3% of all service providers. The company is built around the philosophy of "building real relationships that deliver real results and create raving fans."

Charles IT is a mature, SOC 2 Type 2 certified solution provider. Industries frequently served by Charles IT include healthcare, manufacturing, government, non-profits, and financial services.

