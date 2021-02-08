Charles Larkin Joins the Board of Directors for Turing Technology Associates

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turing Technology is pleased to announce that Charles Larkin has joined the Turing Board of Directors. Vadim Fishman, CEO and co–founder of Turing, stated "Charles has been involved with Turing since 2018, and over the past year has increased his engagement to the point where a Board seat was the natural next step. He is smart, strategic, and analytical, but it is his wealth of expertise in assisting entrepreneurial ventures in reaching their full potential that I expect to be his greatest contribution to our firm."

Larkin's background has primarily been in private equity, including his role as Founding Partner of Webster Capital, a top performing late–stage private equity firm that successfully raised and invested $800 million dollars over his 16 year engagement. Since stepping back from Webster Capital in 2017, he has spent his time as an executive coach and strategy consultant for asset management and not–for–profit firms, and more recently has become very active with Management Leadership for Tomorrow, where he acts as professional teacher and coach for underrepresented minorities interested in alternative asset careers.

Larkin's view of Turing can be summarized by, "Turing's highly disruptive and defensible mathematical processes are going to change investment management much like what happened with the advent of mutual funds and ETFs. I am excited to be part of this venture, and to have a seat at the table as the investment industry takes the next step forward."

Alexey Panchekha, President, Chief Scientist and co–founder of Turing added, "Turing is accelerating forward as a firm, and adding the type of business acumen and strategic insight that Charles brings will be a serious benefit to Turing as we navigate the inevitable challenges that comes from aggressive organizational growth."

About Turing Technology (www.turingta.com):

Turing Technology is a technology and intellectual property firm founded in 2016 by two world–class applied mathematicians with a long history of innovation and entrepreneurism. The firm's capabilities emerge from the intersection of mathematics, machine learning, and innovation. A principal component of Turing's industry changing technologies includes its Hercules System and Database (a first–of–its–kind database capturing real–time, daily holdings and portfolio weights of actively managed mutual funds; the Database currently reflects information from more than $3.8 trillion in fund assets under management).

Turing is not an investment management or advice firm. It is a technology company that licenses its technology and Intellectual Property to investment management, insurance, brokerage, RIA, and wealth firms to allow them to create and deliver superior investment solutions.

