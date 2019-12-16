Charles Manson Offers Terrifying Look into His Murderous World with Never-Before-Disclosed Final Words in "THE LAST CHARLES MANSON TAPES: EVIL LIVES BEYOND THE GRAVE"

The newly uncovered tapes take you inside the mind of a madman and form the backbone for authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett's examination of the Manson legacy, fifty years after the Tate/Labianca Murder spree.

With brand new interviews with those closest to him, including Manson's heirs, friends and followers, experts and historians, THE LAST CHARLES MANSON TAPES: EVIL LIVES BEYOND THE GRAVE will deliver readers a side of this cult leader few have ever seen.

What's more, the authors reveal:

Manson claimed former Vice-President Al Gore stole his ideas and got rich at his expense

stole his ideas and got rich at his expense Manson wanted to kill "two to three billion people"

A detailed look at Manson's final months in prison, the hours before he finally died, and how his freaky funeral played out

Manson wanted to join Al Qaeda, the Islamic militant organization founded by Osama bin Laden

Of the latter, twisted Manson said: "When I get out of jail, what would I do? I'd probably run and hide. Knowing I couldn't hide, that someone would find me, and I'd have to go to war with them. So, I just might as well accept I'm in another war already. So now I'm Vietcong, Charlie and Al Qaeda and North Korea, right? I'm the chain of command on the other side. So, let's put some uniforms in my command."

THE LAST CHARLES MANSON TAPES: EVIL LIVES BEYOND THE GRAVE exposes how Manson's death has triggered a new generation of killer disciples, obsessed with the evil slaying spree he ordered.

With Howard and Tillett's on-the-ground investigation, the pair uncover how the criminal once described as "the most dangerous man in America" may yet still live up to the title in the most compelling true story of Manson since the number one true crime bestseller of all time Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders.

This is the debut book for Tillett. Howard previously authored Epstein, Dead Men Tell No Tales, Diana: Case Solved and Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields.

The Last Charles Manson Tapes: Evil Lives Beyond the Grave

By Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett

Skyhorse hardcover, also available as eBook from Start Publishing

On Sale: November 26, 2019 / $24.99

ISBN: 9781510755086

Skyhorse Publishing

