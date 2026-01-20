Charles River Laboratories Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. - CRL

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ("Charles River" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRL).

In February 2023, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice relating to an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service into the supply chain and illegal importation of non-human primates for research, and that the Company voluntarily suspended shipments of primates from Cambodia, which would negatively impact its earnings for the year and would reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Charles River's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

