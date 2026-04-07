CHARLEYS CHEESESTEAKS & WINGS LAUNCHES MEMBER APPRECIATION MONTH

Exclusive offers, new perks and sweepstakes reward loyal guests and encourage sharing with friends

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is celebrating its Bite Club Rewards members this April with a monthlong Member Appreciation event featuring exclusive offers, new perks and a national sweepstakes that thank loyal guests and encourage sharing Charleys with friends.

Charleys celebrates Bite Club members with exclusive offers, new perks and a national sweepstakes. Post this Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings celebrates Bite Club Rewards members all April with exclusive offers, new perks and a national sweepstakes during Member Appreciation Month.

"Bite Club Rewards is all about giving our guests more of what they love: bold flavors, made-to-order cheesesteaks and premium ingredients," said Candra Alisiswanto, president and CFO of Charleys Cheesesteaks. "Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering Charleys for the first time, we're rewarding every visit and making it easier and more exciting to indulge your cravings."

To celebrate Member Appreciation Month, Charleys is offering a mix of new program enhancements and limited-time offers, including:

New Referral Reward : Members can share Charleys with a friend and receive Free Fries with a Friend with any Cheesesteak purchase.

: Members can share Charleys with a friend and receive with any Cheesesteak purchase. Upgraded Birthday Reward : Eligible members will receive a free small Cheesesteak to celebrate their birthday.

: Eligible members will receive a free small Cheesesteak to celebrate their birthday. Exclusive Member Offers : Weekly, limited-time deals highlighting menu favorites, available only to Bite Club Rewards members. April 13-15: Free Real Fruit Lemonade with purchase of $1 or more. April 20-22: Free Cheese Fry with purchase of $1 or more.

: Weekly, limited-time deals highlighting menu favorites, available only to Bite Club Rewards members. National Sweepstakes: Beginning April 15, Charleys will give away Visa and Charleys gift cards to thank members and reward sharing with friends through the updated referral program.

Members will continue to earn one point for every dollar spent, redeemable for discounts on future orders and enjoy ongoing perks such as bonus point opportunities and a sign-up offer for new members.

Through Bite Club Rewards, Charleys is creating more ways for guests to enjoy and share their favorite menu items.

Visit Charleys.com/rewards or download the Charleys mobile app to sign up and learn more.

Media Contact:

Kim Markus

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About Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

In 1985, Charleys redefined the cheesesteak. College students and the surrounding Columbus, Ohio community instantly took to the first Charleys location positioned off The Ohio State University—igniting a universal love for cheesesteaks and all craveable foods. Also known for loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, Charleys quickly expanded to serve the "World's #1 Cheesesteak" around the globe—with current locations in over 46 U.S. states and 17 countries. Charleys is committed to made-right-in-front-of-you transparency, bringing delicious cheesesteaks to over 850 locations. With select locations serving classic and boneless wings, savory fried appetizers and refreshing frozen milkshakes—every customer leaves Charleys satisfied and with a smile on their face. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents is donated to support at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. Charleys is committed to real ingredients, transparent preparation and customer satisfaction with a mission to love their neighbor and serve others.

Learn more about Charleys in their press kit, on social media at @charleyscheesesteaks, or on their website www.charleys.com. Find a location near you at www.charleys.com/order.

SOURCE Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings