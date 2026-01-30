Charlotte region shines on national stage as corporate powerhouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report shows Charlotte-based companies dominated the stock market last year, and new Charlotte Regional Business Alliance data helps explain why the region stands out.

Early this month, CNBC named Charlotte the No. 1 city on its 2025 Power City Index, a ranking that tracks the stock market performance of top employers across 36 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Charlotte surpassed Silicon Valley and the Washington, D.C. metro area, which placed second and third, respectively. According to CNBC, "the Charlotte PCI rose more than 22%, topping big tech by just over half a percent," a notable achievement given the dominance of technology-heavy markets in recent years.

Several of the Charlotte region's most prominent Fortune 1000 companies were included in CNBC's Power City Index, including Bank of America, Truist, and Coca-Cola Consolidated. However, the strongest stock value growth came from three Fortune 1000 firms in lithium, aerospace, and steel—Albemarle, Curtiss-Wright, and Nucor—which led the rankings. This performance underscores Charlotte's role as an economic leader that catalyzes growth across all industries.

With roughly 125% more headquarters employees than the national average, Charlotte offers a deep pool of high-quality leadership talent, making it the ideal location for headquarters operations.

Charlotte Metro's HQ concentration

To better understand Charlotte's concentration of headquarters, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance analyzed the number of 2024 Fortune 1000 headquarters per capita against Charlotte's peer competitive metro areas. These cities, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., are ones that Charlotte consistently competes against for major headquarters projects.

Overall, Charlotte has 113% more Fortune 1000 headquarters than the national average for a metro of its size, coming out above most major metro areas in the country. This highlights the Queen City's outsized influence in corporate America, and the concentration of talent plays a large role in the success and growth of the region's headquarters.

"While we often talk about the good fortune to live in a city like Charlotte, that good fortune is not about luck," said Kieth Cockrell, president, Bank of America Charlotte. "When it comes to the success of the region's business environment, local business and community leaders partner together to ensure Charlotte is a vibrant region for developing and retaining a talented workforce and that we have the infrastructure needed to drive business growth. Bank of America has proudly served this region for decades and we are committed to help address challenges and ensure opportunity across the Charlotte community."

Diversified Industry Makeup

Charlotte is widely recognized as a national financial hub, but its strength lies in a robust and diversified industry mix that has fostered a strong business ecosystem and supported major headquarters operations. Outside of finance, no single industry accounts for more than 10% of the region's total GRP. Manufacturing plays a leading role and represents 11 of the 18 Fortune 1000 headquarters, complemented by significant representation in finance, retail, utilities, and logistics. Longstanding headquarters like Nucor illustrate how the region's diversified economy supports sustained growth across generations.

"This year marks 60 years since Nucor first established its headquarters in Charlotte. Over that time, we have grown along with the city, and today Nucor is the largest steel producer in the United States. Charlotte has been the ideal home for Nucor – a dynamic, modern city that is forward-looking and innovative," said Leon Topalian, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor. "Like Nucor, Charlotte's best days are still to come, and we look forward to many more years of growing together with our great city."

A strong year for NC

This momentum is reinforced by broader statewide strength, as CNBC also ranked North Carolina the No. 1 state for business in 2025 – the third time the Tar Heel State received the ranking in four years. That same year, the Charlotte region saw nearly $3 billion in announced investments, with major landed projects such as the Scout Motors headquarters, a significant Citigroup investment, and an expansion announcement from Maersk.

The Charlotte region's talent pool is a huge draw for companies like AVL Manufacturing, which cited the partnerships and workforce as reasons why it's adding a new production facility to the region, saying, "We are excited to tap into this talent pool."

"We didn't just choose a location; we chose a community," AVL Manufacturing's president said in a news release. "Charlotte's spirit of collaboration and its talented workforce made it the clear choice for our American-based home."

For companies like Coca-Cola Consolidated, whose history in Charlotte can be traced back to 1902, the region's talent, high quality of life, and vibrant economy are what make it unique.

"The Charlotte region offers a highly skilled workforce, an outstanding quality of life, and a strong reputation as a hub for commerce and innovation. These advantages enable us to deliver exceptional business performance across our franchise territory," said Dave Katz, President and COO of Coca-Cola Consolidated. "As a company proudly headquartered in the Queen City, our success reflects the strength of this region, a place where businesses can grow, innovate, and invest in the community."

Exceptional quality of life

Companies choose Charlotte for its deep, growing talent pool, and that talent stays because the region delivers a high quality of life at a lower cost than many peer metros.

The Charlotte region's cost of living remains below the national average, a key factor driving its status as one of the nation's fastest-growing metros. An increasing mix of housing options, combined with affordable health care, utilities, and transportation, makes it easier for people to build careers and lives in the same place.

The result is a region where businesses can attract top talent and employees of all levels can put down roots for the long term.

Rising to the top

With a thriving stock market, a significant concentration of Fortune 1000 headquarters, and strong project activity in 2025, the Charlotte region is solidifying its spot on the national stage.

Together, these wins reflect a strong business climate paired with a deep talent base—factors that not only attract major companies to Charlotte, but also encourage them to stay, invest, and grow over the long term.

"The success of our Fortune 1000 companies underscores why Charlotte continues to outperform," said Tracy Dodson, COO of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "It's a signal of an economy with the leadership, talent, and infrastructure companies need to thrive."

