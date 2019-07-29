Charlotte's Leading Business Brokerage Firm, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, Expands Growing Partnership Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, a vastly growing and reputable business brokerage firm representing business owners in the Southeast United States for over 23 years, has officially expanded their partnership team. Mike Donahue and Josh Stamey have been named Partners in Viking's Charlotte and Cornelius, NC, offices, respectively. In the past four years, Viking has grown exponentially as the leading business brokerage firm in the Carolinas and Florida, opening six new office locations in three different states.

Mike Donahue comes to the Viking team with over 30 years of leadership and entrepreneurial experience in accounting and finance, operations, and sales. He has a broad background across a variety of businesses, in nature and in scale, as well as extensive merger and acquisition experience. He has been successful in industry consolidation, turnaround, and start-up situations. Mike aligns well with all of Viking's core values, integrity, innovation, and collaboration.

Josh Stamey is seasoned entrepreneur who started his own commercial cleaning company in 2009 and generated exponential growth from inception with a wide-ranging list of contract commercial clients and a nearly flawless customer retention rate. Josh has M&A transaction experience in a variety of industries and has developed customized exit strategies and recaps for small and middle market companies all over the Southeast.

Viking is extremely excited about the new promotions given to two successful and deserving brokers who provide knowledge and guidance to the team. Donahue and Stamey both bring valuable experience and leadership qualities that will help Viking grow into the future.

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was founded in 1996 by father-son team, Brad and Jay Offerdahl. For over 23 years, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has strived to provide customized exit strategies and M&A representation to family owned, small and middle market business owners of the Southeast. Having closed over 500 successful business sale transactions, Viking boasts a closing rate of nearly 3x the national average and is proud to be among the top 2% of M&A brokers in the nation. Their intermediaries have hundreds of years of collective experience in business transactions and over 50% have owned a business of their own.

