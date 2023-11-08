Charlottesville, Virginia Wins Wine Region of the Year

News provided by

Virginia Wine

08 Nov, 2023, 10:06 ET

Wine Enthusiast's 24th Annual Wine Star Awards recognizes Virginia's Wine Scene

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlottesville, Virginia is named 'Wine Region of the Year' at the 2023 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards, achieving global recognition in the world of winemaking. The award highlights the remarkable achievements in the wine industry, and honors Charlottesville's exceptional quality, innovation, and commitment to producing world-class wines.

Continue Reading
Charlottesville, Virginia Wins Wine Region of the Year
Charlottesville, Virginia Wins Wine Region of the Year

Charlottesville brings home this award after being nominated alongside notable wine producing regions across the globe including Italy's Lambrusco, France's Provence and Prosecco, South Africa's Swartland and Australia's Victoria.

This recognition from Wine Enthusiast has further established the Charlottesville area as one of the top winemaking regions in the world. The nomination stated that "The success of the [Charlottesville] wineries has helped support a thriving tourism infrastructure in the city that is providing a base for wine lovers to discover an historic region with a dynamic new wine scene."

The Charlottesville area is home to over 20 percent of Virginia's vineyard plantings and boasts over 40 wineries, many of which can be found in the Monticello AVA. The region continuously garners attention and praise in the annual Virginia Governor's Cup Competition as well. This year, 58 of the 142 gold medals were presented to wineries among the Monticello Wine Trail.

"This award is a huge source of pride not only for the winemaking community and wine lovers in the Charlottesville area but for the entire state as well. There's something special happening in Virginia's wine scene and it is being recognized on a global stage." shared Annette Boyd, director of the Virginia Wine Marketing Office.

As the winner of Wine Region of the Year, Charlottesville will be featured in the Wine Enthusiast magazine's Best of Year issue and celebrated at the annual black-tie gala in February 2024.

Visit virginiawine.org information on Virginia Wine and to see wineries in the award-winning Charlottesville area. Read more about the award from Wine Enthusiast.

For interviews and more information about Virginia Wine, please contact Annette Boyd at 804-344-8200 or [email protected].

SOURCE Virginia Wine

Also from this source

Cornus Virginicus Edition II Wine Release: A Celebration of Virginia Agriculture

Cornus Virginicus Edition II Wine Release: A Celebration of Virginia Agriculture

Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg has released the second edition of Cornus Virginicus. This special wine project is produced in collaboration...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.