Wine Enthusiast's 24th Annual Wine Star Awards recognizes Virginia's Wine Scene

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlottesville, Virginia is named 'Wine Region of the Year' at the 2023 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards, achieving global recognition in the world of winemaking. The award highlights the remarkable achievements in the wine industry, and honors Charlottesville's exceptional quality, innovation, and commitment to producing world-class wines.

Charlottesville, Virginia Wins Wine Region of the Year

Charlottesville brings home this award after being nominated alongside notable wine producing regions across the globe including Italy's Lambrusco, France's Provence and Prosecco, South Africa's Swartland and Australia's Victoria.

This recognition from Wine Enthusiast has further established the Charlottesville area as one of the top winemaking regions in the world. The nomination stated that "The success of the [Charlottesville] wineries has helped support a thriving tourism infrastructure in the city that is providing a base for wine lovers to discover an historic region with a dynamic new wine scene."

The Charlottesville area is home to over 20 percent of Virginia's vineyard plantings and boasts over 40 wineries, many of which can be found in the Monticello AVA. The region continuously garners attention and praise in the annual Virginia Governor's Cup Competition as well. This year, 58 of the 142 gold medals were presented to wineries among the Monticello Wine Trail.

"This award is a huge source of pride not only for the winemaking community and wine lovers in the Charlottesville area but for the entire state as well. There's something special happening in Virginia's wine scene and it is being recognized on a global stage." shared Annette Boyd, director of the Virginia Wine Marketing Office.

As the winner of Wine Region of the Year, Charlottesville will be featured in the Wine Enthusiast magazine's Best of Year issue and celebrated at the annual black-tie gala in February 2024.

Visit virginiawine.org information on Virginia Wine and to see wineries in the award-winning Charlottesville area. Read more about the award from Wine Enthusiast.

For interviews and more information about Virginia Wine, please contact Annette Boyd at 804-344-8200 or [email protected].

SOURCE Virginia Wine