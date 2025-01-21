Charm Loved Ones with Delightfully Luxurious Chocolove This Valentine's Day

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Hearts : Heart-shaped chocolate bites with tantalizing salted caramel filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate.

Dark Chocolate Very Cherry Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with tart and tangy cherry puree filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate.

You can also say 'I love you' with Chocolove's elevated gourmet offerings, handmade by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters:

Cherry Cordials Gift Box : Express heartfelt love with seven irresistibly sumptuous Cherry Cordials in White & Dark Chocolate. Crafted from real Morello cherries and delicately infused with a hint of Kirsch brandy, these luxurious truffles are nestled within a sleek black gift box, wrapped with a vibrant red sleeve.

Decadent Dessert Collection Gift Box: Gift from the heart with a 13-piece assortment of sophisticated heart-shaped truffles in Tiramisu in White Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake in Milk & White Chocolates, Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing in Dark Chocolate, and rich Lava Cake in Dark Chocolate. Elegantly wrapped in a red, satin heart-shaped gift box, there's no better way to celebrate love.

Additionally, all Chocolove bars feature a love poem inside the wrapper for an unforgettable romantic experience, and always-available flavors including Raspberries in Dark Chocolate, Cherries & Almonds in Dark Chocolate and Rich Dark Chocolate in pink and red wrappers are especially popular for Valentine's Day.

Sourcing and Availability

Chocolove is made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning Chocolove's sourcing practices support a better future for cocoa farmers and their families; and Non GMO Project Verified. The heart bites are available at the following retailers: Albertson's, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, Albertson's, Raley's, Harris Teeter, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Wegmans Food Markets, New Seasons Market, Hy-Vee, The Fresh Market, Giant Eagle and on Chocolove.com. Chocolove's limited-edition Valentine's Day gift boxes are exclusively available on Chocolove.com.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the most elevated and tantalizing European-style premium chocolate for world-class taste experiences that surprise and delight with every bite. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care, offering bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolate and small-batch handmade products in a range of more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth and full-bodied flavors, free of artificial preservatives. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

