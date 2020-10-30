Charm of Chongqing's Mother City Beautiful Yuzhong Shines in Xi'an

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuzhong District, Mother City of west China's Chongqing Municipality, is making itself heard at the ancient Chinese capital city of Xi'an by holding a cultural tourism promotion event on October 29. Organized by Chongqing and Yuzhong, the event has attracted more than 100 participants including representatives of cultural and tourism enterprises and experts from both Yuzhong and Xi'an. They had in-depth exchanges around the development of the cultural and tourism industry and shared plans on cooperation.

At the event, the two cities' culture and tourism authorities signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two sides will expand cultural tourism development scale, establish a cooperation mechanism, realize mutual benefit and win-win development, and seek high-quality development. At the same time, a number of cultural and tourism enterprises in the two places have signed strategic cooperation agreements to enhance interaction and cooperation in mutual promotion of passenger flow, service improvement, business exchanges, talent training and other aspects.

Yuzhong District's cultural tourism industry has five major advantages, such as its central location, "Mother City" culture, tourism resources, industrial clusters and supportive policies. Cultural tourism enterprises that invest in Yuzhong can enjoy preferential policies such as rewards for economic development, special fund support for cultural industry, and subsidies for cultural tourism activities. For the hotels that have been appraised as four-star and five-star hotels for the first time, they will be awarded one million yuan and five million yuan respectively.

As Chongqing's Mother City, Yuzhong District is home to the time-honored Jiangzhou City, Chongqing Mansion and Jiefangbei Monument. It has nurtured the root and source of Chongqing, giving birth to profound cultural deposits such as Bayu culture, the immigrant culture and Hongyan spirit. Featuring the essence of mountain, riverand bustling night life, Yuzhong is radiant with both historical and modern charm.

Located at the intersection of the Yangtze river and The Jialing River, Yuzhong stands in a forest of skyscrapers, with cruise ships in the river, winding mountainside footpaths and overhead light rails. In Yuzhong, mountains, water and cities stand in contrast to each other. The standing Jiefang Monument is the spiritual fortress of Chongqing people, and the memory of history could be traced at the bustling commercial pedestrian street. The landscape of Shibati traditional landscape area offers glimpses into the life of old Chongqing.

The Consul Generals of different countries in Chongqing are all based in Yuzhong. Chongqing pilot free trade zone, China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project and other open advantages are adding to Yuzhong's openness. Yuzhong is speeding up the pace of opening-up and development, actively building a modern service industry leading area, a historical and cultural city exhibition area, a central and western international communication center window area, and a beautiful city demonstration area to entertain the locals and enchant more visitors.

For more information, please visit http://whlyw.cq.gov.cn/

